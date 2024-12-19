CF Montréal Unveils 2025 MLS Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Thursday its calendar for the 2025 MLS season, presented by BMO, which runs from February 22 to October 18.

CF Montréal will once again play 34 regular season games with 17 at Stade Saputo and 17 on the road. The season opener will be played in Atlanta on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30pm. Montreal's home opener will take place at Stade Saputo on Saturday, April 12, at 7:30pm against Charlotte.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will start its season with seven games on the road. Laurent Courtois' squad will have three, three-game home stints throughout the season.

All home games will kick off at 7:30pm, apart from the clash against its archnemesis Toronto FC on May 17, as part of MLS Rivalry Week, which will start at 2:30pm. Montreal's second MLS game against Toronto will take place on Saturday, August 30 at 7:30pm at BMO Field.

Of note, Montreal will host 2022 MLS Cup champions LAFC for the first time since 2018 on May 24 at 7:30pm. The Club will also welcome reigning Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF on July 5 at 7:30pm, whereas September 13 at 7:30pm will mark the very first visit to Stade Saputo for St. Louis CITY FC, who joined MLS in 2023.

The Club will play a total of 29 matches on Saturdays (15 at home), four matches on Wednesdays (2 at home), and one match on Friday on the road.

CF Montréal will have 28 meetings against Eastern Conference opposition and six games against teams from the Western Conference.

The Montrealers will play their MLS Decision Day match on Saturday, October 18 in Ohio against FC Cincinnati at 6:00pm., where all Eastern Conference matches will kick off simultaneously.

All games will be available on MLS Season Pass. Linear television partners RDS and TSN will also broadcast a certain number of matches. The full regular-season broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

