Earthquakes Announce Biggest Schedule in Club History for 2025 Season

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes unveiled today the biggest schedule in club history for the upcoming 2025 Major League Soccer season, which includes home games against star-studded Inter Miami CF, interstate rivals LA Galaxy, LAFC and San Diego FC, and the 30th anniversary of the inaugural MLS game vs. D.C. United in San Jose.

"The Earthquakes are thrilled to bring our fans a 2025 MLS schedule like no other," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "From hosting San Diego FC and Inter Miami at PayPal Park, to commemorating the 30th anniversary of the league's inaugural game, and returning to Stanford for the California Clásico and Levi's Stadium for Mexican Independence Day Weekend, we're bringing massive matches to our Northern California community all season long."

The momentous year kicks off with five of the first seven games at PayPal Park, starting with a home match vs. 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff team Real Salt Lake on Saturday, Feb. 22 (7:30 p.m. PT). This initial home stretch concludes with a visit from Western Conference finalist Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 29 (7:30 p.m. PT), and D.C. United on Sunday, April 6 (2 p.m. PT).

The latter date will mark exactly 30 years to the day the first match in MLS history took place at San Jose's Spartan Stadium featuring the same two clubs: the Black-and-Red and the Earthquakes, then known as the Clash. Even more fitting, D.C. United's head coach that day was Bruce Arena, who will now be manning the other sideline three decades later as the Quakes' new head coach and sporting director.

After that commemorative clash, the Quakes will alternate home and road games for five consecutive Saturdays before coming back to PayPal Park to host Inter Miami on Wednesday, May 14. Led by global icon and reigning league Most Valuable Player Lionel Messi, as well as longtime teammates Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets, the defending Supporters' Shield winners will be making a rare trip to the Bay Area.

The Black and Blue then hit the road for five of their next six contests. The key matchup during this run occurs on Wednesday, May 28 (7 p.m. PT), when the Quakes face archrival and 2025 Audi MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in front of a nationally televised audience on FS1.

Following a trio of road tilts at Western Conference foes St. Louis CITY SC, the Portland Timbers, and FC Dallas, San Jose will host the Galaxy for the rematch at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 28 (7:30 p.m. PT). This version of the California Clásico will mark the 103rd meeting in official competitions between the timeless foes, with the new-look Quakes looking to avenge last season's 3-0 defeat in front of 40,844 fans.

After splitting the next six games evenly between home and road matches, the Earthquakes host expansion club San Diego FC, led by Mexican superstar Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, for the very first time at PayPal Park on Sunday, Aug. 17 (4 p.m.). A two-game Texas road trip against Houston Dynamo and Austin FC will then ensue before the team returns to the Bay Area to face LAFC at Levi's ® Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13 (4:30 p.m.).

Home to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, the venue has remained a fortress for the Quakes, as evidenced by last year's twin victories at Levi's® : a 3-1 triumph over LAFC witnessed by 43,774 spectators, and a dramatic win via penalty kicks over Mexican powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara that broke the Leagues Cup attendance record with 50,675 fans. This time, the game will take place during Mexican Independence Day Weekend, with the festivities certain to leave an indelible mark on the community once again. More information about the event will be announced later. To learn about suite purchases, please click here or email suites@49ers.com.

The final stretch of the regular season entails four games - an even two on the road and two in San Jose - highlighted by the finale at PayPal Park against Austin FC on Saturday, Oct. 18 (6 p.m. PT). In 2023, the Quakes also faced the Verde and Black in the final game of the campaign at home, memorably securing a 1-1 draw on Decision Day in front of a sellout crowd to earn a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in three years.

All matches this season will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with the May 28 game vs. LA Galaxy also airing on FS1.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2025 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park and Stanford Stadium will be available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, and tickets for the LAFC matchup at Levi's® Stadium will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, with current 2025 season ticket holders enjoying an exclusive presale ahead of the general public.

The San Jose Earthquakes' full 2025 regular season schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT HOME/AWAY Time (PT) TV

02/22/25 Real Salt Lake Home 7:30 PM Apple

03/01/25 Sporting Kansas City Away 5:30 PM Apple

03/08/25 Minnesota United FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

03/15/25 Colorado Rapids Home 7:30 PM Apple

03/22/25 Charlotte FC Away 4:30 PM Apple

03/29/25 Seattle Sounders FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

04/06/25 D.C. United Home 2:00 PM Apple

04/12/25 LAFC Away 7:30 PM Apple

04/19/25 Sporting Kansas City Home 7:30 PM Apple

04/26/25 Columbus Crew Away 4:30 PM Apple

05/03/25 Portland Timbers Home 7:30 PM Apple

05/10/25 Colorado Rapids Away 6:30 PM Apple

05/14/25 Inter Miami CF Home 7:30 PM Apple

05/17/25 New England Revolution Away 4:30 PM Apple

05/24/25 Houston Dynamo Home 7:30 PM Apple

05/28/25 LA Galaxy Away 7:00 PM Apple, FS1

05/31/25 St. Louis CITY SC Away 11:30 AM Apple

06/13/25 Portland Timbers Away 7:30 PM Apple

06/25/25 FC Dallas Away 5:30 PM Apple

06/28/25 LA Galaxy Home* 7:30 PM Apple

07/05/25 New York Red Bulls Home 7:30 PM Apple

07/12/25 Minnesota United FC Away 5:30 PM Apple

07/16/25 FC Dallas Home 7:30 PM Apple

07/19/25 Seattle Sounders FC Away 5:30 PM Apple

07/26/25 Real Salt Lake Away 6:30 PM Apple

08/09/25 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

08/17/25 San Diego FC Home 4:00 PM Apple

08/23/25 Houston Dynamo Away 5:30 PM Apple

08/30/25 Austin FC Away 5:30 PM Apple

09/13/25 LAFC Home^ 4:30 PM Apple

09/20/25 St. Louis CITY SC Home 7:30 PM Apple

09/27/25 San Diego FC Away 7:30 PM Apple

10/05/25 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Away 6:00 PM Apple

10/18/25 Austin FC Home 6:00 PM Apple

All home games at PayPal Park unless noted

* Stanford Stadium

^Levi's®ÃÂ Stadium

