MLS Publishes 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs
December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - As Major League Soccer clubs enter offseason roster building, MLS today published 2025 General Allocation Money that each team currently has available.
In addition to the Salary Budget and the six prime roster spots that feature unlimited spending on up to three Designated Players and up to four U22 Initiative Spots, General Allocation Money can be used to sign or retain top talent.
In addition to an annual allotment of $2.93 million GAM provided to each team in 2025*, clubs can acquire GAM in the following ways:
Up to $3 million from eligible transfer revenue converted to GAM (LINK).
Via trade with another MLS club.
Qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The 2024 third Designated Player charge distribution.
Having a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.
*As an expansion club, San Diego FC receives an additional $2,765,000 in 2025 GAM.
Clubs can also receive up to an additional $2 million in 2025 GAM along with a fourth U22 Initiative Roster Spot if they select the U22 Initiative Roster Construction Path. Roster Construction Path decisions must be submitted to MLS prior to the 2025 Roster Compliance Date and only after that date will a club receive the additional 2025 GAM.
Available 2025 General Allocation Money Per Club (as of Dec. 10)
Atlanta United - $6,503,478
Austin FC - $3,162,071
Chicago Fire FC - $2,931,721
FC Cincinnati - $4,225,000
Columbus Crew - $3,173,205
Charlotte FC - $2,976,404
Colorado Rapids - $3,980,215
D.C. United - $3,383,240
FC Dallas - $4,482,846
Houston Dynamo FC - $2,063,538
Los Angeles Football Club - $3,770,022
LA Galaxy - $2,416,000
Inter Miami CF - $3,300,159
Minnesota United FC - $4,547,572
CF Montréal - $2,948,106
New England Revolution - $5,585,931
Nashville SC - $2,512,683
New York City FC - $3,285,135
New York Red Bulls - $3,879,130
Orlando City SC - $3,990,312
Philadelphia Union - $4,220,769
Portland Timbers - $2,767,783
Real Salt Lake - $4,133,765
San Diego FC - $5,095,000
Seattle Sounders FC - $4,215,203
San Jose Earthquakes - $3,550,810
St. Louis CITY SC - $5,306,579
Sporting Kansas City - $3,390,955
Toronto FC - $3,318,648
Vancouver Whitecaps FC - $3,658,458
The guide below provides more information about how General Allocation Money can be utilized by clubs to add more talented players to their rosters.
GENERAL ALLOCATION MONEY USES
Buying Down a Player's Salary Budget Charge
General Allocation Money can be used to "buy-down" a player's Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club's roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the league maximum of $743,750 in 2025. A club can also use GAM to reduce a player's Salary Budget Charge to the lesser of 50% of the Salary Budget Charge or $150,000.
Example: A player has a Salary Budget Charge of $450,000 and the club uses $300,000 in GAM to bring the Salary Budget Charge down to $150,000.
Buying Down a Loan or Transfer Fee
A club may "buy down" 100% of a loan or transfer fee by utilizing General Allocation Money.
Example: Club pays $500,000 to acquire a player via transfer and applies $500,000 in General Allocation Money to the player's Salary Budget Charge.
Signing a Homegrown Player
Clubs may use up to $200,000 of their currently available General Allocation Money to sign new Homegrown Players to their first MLS contract, which allows them to be placed on the club's Supplemental Roster subject to league review and approval.
Example: A club signs a Homegrown player and applies $125,000 in GAM to the player's Salary Budget Charge.
Trades
General Allocation Money can be used in trades to acquire players, international roster slots, SuperDraft Priority players, Discovery Priority, and Homegrown Player priority in addition to selection position in MLS SuperDraft, Re-Entry Process, and Waivers.
Example: CF Montréal acquired Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC in exchange for $850,000 in GAM - $450,000 in 2024 GAM and $400,000 2025 GAM - and up to an additional $450,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics were met.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024
- FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Defender Lalas Abubakar - FC Dallas
- MLS Publishes 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.