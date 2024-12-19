MLS Publishes 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs

NEW YORK - As Major League Soccer clubs enter offseason roster building, MLS today published 2025 General Allocation Money that each team currently has available.

In addition to the Salary Budget and the six prime roster spots that feature unlimited spending on up to three Designated Players and up to four U22 Initiative Spots, General Allocation Money can be used to sign or retain top talent.

In addition to an annual allotment of $2.93 million GAM provided to each team in 2025*, clubs can acquire GAM in the following ways:

Up to $3 million from eligible transfer revenue converted to GAM (LINK).

Via trade with another MLS club.

Qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 2024 third Designated Player charge distribution.

Having a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.

*As an expansion club, San Diego FC receives an additional $2,765,000 in 2025 GAM.

Clubs can also receive up to an additional $2 million in 2025 GAM along with a fourth U22 Initiative Roster Spot if they select the U22 Initiative Roster Construction Path. Roster Construction Path decisions must be submitted to MLS prior to the 2025 Roster Compliance Date and only after that date will a club receive the additional 2025 GAM.

Available 2025 General Allocation Money Per Club (as of Dec. 10)

Atlanta United - $6,503,478

Austin FC - $3,162,071

Chicago Fire FC - $2,931,721

FC Cincinnati - $4,225,000

Columbus Crew - $3,173,205

Charlotte FC - $2,976,404

Colorado Rapids - $3,980,215

D.C. United - $3,383,240

FC Dallas - $4,482,846

Houston Dynamo FC - $2,063,538

Los Angeles Football Club - $3,770,022

LA Galaxy - $2,416,000

Inter Miami CF - $3,300,159

Minnesota United FC - $4,547,572

CF Montréal - $2,948,106

New England Revolution - $5,585,931

Nashville SC - $2,512,683

New York City FC - $3,285,135

New York Red Bulls - $3,879,130

Orlando City SC - $3,990,312

Philadelphia Union - $4,220,769

Portland Timbers - $2,767,783

Real Salt Lake - $4,133,765

San Diego FC - $5,095,000

Seattle Sounders FC - $4,215,203

San Jose Earthquakes - $3,550,810

St. Louis CITY SC - $5,306,579

Sporting Kansas City - $3,390,955

Toronto FC - $3,318,648

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - $3,658,458

The guide below provides more information about how General Allocation Money can be utilized by clubs to add more talented players to their rosters.

GENERAL ALLOCATION MONEY USES

Buying Down a Player's Salary Budget Charge

General Allocation Money can be used to "buy-down" a player's Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club's roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the league maximum of $743,750 in 2025. A club can also use GAM to reduce a player's Salary Budget Charge to the lesser of 50% of the Salary Budget Charge or $150,000.

Example: A player has a Salary Budget Charge of $450,000 and the club uses $300,000 in GAM to bring the Salary Budget Charge down to $150,000.

Buying Down a Loan or Transfer Fee

A club may "buy down" 100% of a loan or transfer fee by utilizing General Allocation Money.

Example: Club pays $500,000 to acquire a player via transfer and applies $500,000 in General Allocation Money to the player's Salary Budget Charge.

Signing a Homegrown Player

Clubs may use up to $200,000 of their currently available General Allocation Money to sign new Homegrown Players to their first MLS contract, which allows them to be placed on the club's Supplemental Roster subject to league review and approval.

Example: A club signs a Homegrown player and applies $125,000 in GAM to the player's Salary Budget Charge.

Trades

General Allocation Money can be used in trades to acquire players, international roster slots, SuperDraft Priority players, Discovery Priority, and Homegrown Player priority in addition to selection position in MLS SuperDraft, Re-Entry Process, and Waivers.

Example: CF Montréal acquired Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC in exchange for $850,000 in GAM - $450,000 in 2024 GAM and $400,000 2025 GAM - and up to an additional $450,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics were met.

