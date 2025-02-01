Thunder Down Royals in Overtime, 4-3

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

READING - Kishaun Gervais recorded three points and Colby Muise picked up his first ECHL victory in net as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals in overtime on Saturday night, 4-3.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead 5:52 into the game as Shane Sellar's pass was tipped by Adirondack in front of goaltender Colby Muise and into the net. The goal was Sellar's fifth of the year from CJ Valerian and the Royals took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Ryan Francis tied the game at one for Adirondack on the power play as Kishaun Gervais set up Francis for a one timer in the left circle and he beat Keith Petruzzelli. The goal was Francis' seventh of the year from Gervais at 4:16 of the second period to even the score 1-1.

After forcing a turnover, Kevin O'Neil and Dylan Wendt teamed up to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead as Kishaun Gervais beat Keith Petruzzelli from the left circle on an odd-man rush. The goal was Gervais' sixth of the year from Wendt and O'Neil at 13:56 of the second and the Thunder took the lead into the third.

Early in the third period, Robbie Stucker scored on the power play for Reading to even the score at two. The goal came on the Royals' seventh power play chance of the game with assists from Jake Smith and Tyler Gratton at 1:59 of the third.

Reading took the lead while Adirondack was on the power play. Matt Miller poked the puck ahead on a breakaway and beat Colby Muise for a 3-2 lead at 9:05 of the final frame. The goal was Miller's seventh of the season and came unassisted.

While still on the same power play, Josh Filmon fired a shot just under the cross bar to tie the game at three. The goal was Filmon's 13th of the year from Ryan Conroy and Gustav Muller at 9:46 to eventually force overtime.

In the overtime period, Kevin O'Neil took a pass from Kishaun Gervais and beat Keith Petruzzelli from the hash marks for his tenth of the year and a 4-3 victory.

Colby Muise recorded his first ECHL victory, stopping 21 shots.

