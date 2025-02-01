Sylvester Scores his 16th of the Season as Glads Win 3-1
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (19-20-3-2) defeated the Bloomington Bison (19-19-1-2) on Saturday night, by a final score of 3-1, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
Drew DeRidder got the nod for the third straight game in the net for the Gladiators, while Brian Wilson started in goal for the Bison.
After a scoreless first period, the Glads scored at 4:13 of the second. Patriks Marcinkevics (6th) slapped in a strike from far circle after a fabulous feed from Blake Murray, giving the Gladiators a 1-0 lead.
A bit later in the second period, Bison Captain Eddie Matsushima (17th) tied the game with a crisp wrist shot to the left corner of the net, tying the contest at one.
Just two minutes later, Cody Sylvester (16th) skated into the zone onside, and sniped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Brian Wilson.
In the waning moments of regulation time, Michael Marchesan (5th) netted a backhanded shot following a clean dish from Randy Hernandez. The goal put the game away for the Gladiators, resulting in the final score of 3-1.
Drew DeRidder made 32 saves on 33 shots in the win for the Gladiators, while Brian Wilson made 35 saves on 38 shots in the loss for the Bison.
On tonight's game compared to last night, assistant coach Matt Ginn said, "Last night I thought our first two periods were okay, but we were lifeless and had low energy in the third. To be honest, we got ran off the rink, and it was admittedly tough to look back on. Tonight, our compete level was way better, we won a lot more battles, we were physical, and those are the areas of the game you need to do well in order to win games."
The Gladiators conclude their three-game set with Bloomington tomorrow afternoon, at 3PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025
- Russell Scores Twice in OT Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Sylvester Scores his 16th of the Season as Glads Win 3-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Nine Games, Fall to Thunder in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Swept by Kansas City in Overtime Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Take Down Nailers 5-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Drop Weekend Finale to South Carolina - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Hold off Nailers, 5-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Sweep Tahoe with Electric 4-3 Overtime Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Fall to Greenville, 5-2 on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Bounce Back with Victory in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in OT - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Honor No.11 with Rout of Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Down Royals in Overtime, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye 2-1 in OT on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Suffer 3-1 Loss in Atlanta - Bloomington Bison
- Spezia Gets OT Winner in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Brent Jarrett - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Mariners Battle, But Fall in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Haunt Ghost Pirates with Four-Goal Second Period - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Sylvester Scores his 16th of the Season as Glads Win 3-1
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting
- Ethan Haider Recalled by the Milwaukee Admirals
- Gladiators to Host a Watch Party at the Aloft in Lawrenceville
- All Remaining Gladiator Broadcasts to be Broadcasted on YouTube