Steelheads Extend Point-Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss, 4-3
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (22-15-5-0, 49pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (14-22-4-1, 33pts) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in overtime in front of 9,375 fans at the Maverik Center.
Idaho led 2-1 after the first period. Utah grabbed a 1-0 lead as Cole Fonstad scored short-handed at 4:54. Andrei Bakanov (9th) provided the equalizer at 9:58 on a six-on-five score with a delayed penalty called against Utah. Patrick Moynihan from the left dot dropped the puck back from Nick Canade who snapped a shot that dribbled through the legs of Barczewski. At first it stayed out of the net but Bakanov was able to smack home the rebound on the right side of the post. With 58 seconds remaining Hank Crone (12th) gave Idaho a 2-1 lead from Reece Harsch. Harsch from the right point fed Crone at the right side of the goal line where he directed the puck inside the near arm of Barczewski. Shots were 11-10 Utah.
Chad Hillebrand of the Grizzlies scored the lone goal in the second period tying the game at 2-2 with a power-play score at 12:28. Shots were even at 14 a piece.
Reece Harsch (4th) put the Steelheads back out on top 3-2 just 5:39 into the third period on a wrist shot from inside the right circle with Jade Miller picking up the assist. The Grizzlies tied the game at 3-3 as Cole Fonstad scored his second of the night at 8:10. Shots were 13-12 Utah as overtime was needed for the second straight night.
Utah's Neil Shea would hand the Grizzlies a 4-3 overtime win scoring at 2:46 of the extra frame.
Bryan Thomson made 38 saves on 42 shots in the overtime loss while Jake Barczewski made 34 saves on 37 shots in the win.
ICCU Three Stars
1) Cole Fonstad (UTA)
2) Neil Shea (UTA)
3) Keaton Mastrodonato (UTA)
GAME NOTES
Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Utah went 1-for-3.
Utah outshot Idaho 42-37.
Ryan Gagnon (IR), C.J. Walker (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Patrick Kudla (INJ), Mason McCarty (INJ) and Mark Olver (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
Andrei Bakanov has six goals in nine games with Idaho He has four goals in his last three games including a score in three straight games.
Hank Crone has a goal in back-to-back games.
Reece Harsch recorded a multi-point game with a goal and an assist.
The Steelheads have played three straight overtime games and five of their last seven games have gone beyond regulation.
Idaho tied their season long point-streak at four games (2-0-2) and are (5-3-2) in their last 10 games.
Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
