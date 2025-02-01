Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush by a score of 4-1 on Friday night at CUTX Event Center in front of a crowd of just under 6,000 fans.

Spencer Asuchak led the way for the Americans with three goals. It was the third hat trick by the Americans player this season. Brayden Watts, and Easton Brodzinski had the other two. It was Asuchak's fourth professional hat trick. His third with Allen. He now leads the Americans with 16 goals.

Kyle Crnkovic had the other Americans goal on Friday with a three-point night. Crnkovic has 17 points over the last 11 games with points in 10 of 11. He has eight points over his last five games.

Dylan Wells shined between the pipes again, stopping 30 of 31 Rapid City shots to improve to 6-3-0-1. He has won back-to-back games.

The Americans Captain and ECHL All-Star Brayden Watts with another big night adding three assists. Watts leads the Americans with 43 points. He finished the night a plus four.

With the Americans victory tonight over Rapid City, combined with Idaho's win over Utah, the Americans jumped two teams moving into sixth place in the Mountain Division.

The same two clubs battle it out on Saturday night in the final game of the three-game series. The Americans have won two in a row.

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "The Asuchak line was really good tonight. They were all over the scoresheet with Spencer's hat trick, and Watts and Crnkovic each with three-point games."

Spencer Asuchak: "It was a great team effort tonight. I'm thankful to get to play with such amazing linemates who make my job fun out there. We played hard, stuck to our game plan, and got rewarded with a big 4-1 win. It always feels good to contribute, but the most important thing is getting the two points."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - S. Asuchak

2. ALN - D. Wells

3. ALN - K. Crnkovic

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.