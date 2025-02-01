Royals Extend Point Streak to Nine Games, Fall to Thunder in Overtime, 4-3
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-19-6-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (15-22-1-1) in overtime, 4-3, at Santander Arena on Saturday, February 1st.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (8-12-4-0) suffered the loss in goal with 28 saves on 32 shots faced while Adirondack's goaltender Colby Muise (1-2-0-0) earned his first ECHL career win in goal with 21 saves on 24 shots faced.
Shane Sellar (5) gave the Royals a one-goal at the end of the first period on a goal from the slot at 5:52 into play.
The Thunder flipped the score heading into the third period with goals from Ryan Francis (7) at 4:16 and Kishaun Gervais (6) at 13:56, 2-1.
Robbie Stucker (1) tied the score for Reading with his second ECHL and professional career goal 1:59 into the third period. Matt Miller (7) put the Royals ahead with the Royals seventh, Miller's second shorthanded goal of the season at 9:05.
Josh Filmon (13) answered for the Thunder 41 seconds later, at 9:46, to tie the score and send the game to overtime, 3-3. Adirondack took the second point on Kevin O'Neil's (10) wrist shot from the slot at 3:06 into the extra stanza.
The Royals improved their point streak to nine games (6-0-2-1) while their record in post-regulations games this season fell to 2-7, and record in games decided in overtime dropped to 0-6.
The Royals conclude their two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
-
