Fuel Fall to Greenville, 5-2 on Saturday
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Swamp Rabbits for the second game in a row. After a loss on Friday night, Indy fell 5-2 to Greenville on Saturday night.
1ST PERIOD
Just 43 seconds into the game, Carter Savoie scored for the Swamp Rabbits to put them up 1-0.
Tate Singleton, who scored a hat trick last night, added to their lead to make it 2-0 at 3:29. He was credited with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the same time while Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a roughing minor.
At 5:22, Kevin Lombardi took a holding penalty to give Greenville an advantage for seven seconds.
Bryce Brodzinski scored at 6:33 on the power play, to make it 3-0 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits.
Things heated up between the two teams that got chippy last night and boiled over at 8:18 when Cam Hausinger and Greenville's Kaleb Lawrence took offsetting roughing minors. Nathan Burke took a high sticking call at the same time, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill.
At 9:44, Parker Berge was called for tripping giving the Fuel about a minute of power play time after some time playing 4-on-4.
Jordan Martin took a hooking penalty at 17:43, putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill. That penalty was killed before time expired on the first frame where Greenville outshot Indy 11-9.
2ND PERIOD
At 2:35, Austin Saint took a roughing minor, putting the Fuel back on the power play. Greenville killed it off.
Singleton took a slashing penalty after that at 5:10, but again Indy could not score on the power play.
Colton Young was called for interference at 16:30 of the second frame, giving the Fuel their third power play change of the period. Again, they were scoreless.
The Fuel had a few chances at the end of the frame but time expired with shots tied 16-16 through two. The score remained 3-0 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits.
At the end of the period, Ty Farmer was assessed an interference minor with an official penalty to be served in the third period.
3RD PERIOD
Tate Singleton scored his fifth goal of the series at 3:13 to make it 4-0.
At 3:46, Mikael Robidoux and Lucas Brenton each took five minutes for fighting, but Brenton took an additional unsportsmanlike conduct call.
Singleton completed his second hat trick in two nights with a power play goal at 5:44 to make it 5-0 in favor of Greenville.
Max Coyle took a slashing penalty at 11:33, giving Indy another power play opportunity; however they did not score.
At 14:08, Hausinger and Tyson Fawcett took offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Hausinger took another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at 15:31 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill.
Chris Cameron took a cross checking penalty at 16:47 but Singleton took a slashing penalty soon after forcing 4-on-4 play.
Once the Fuel were back to full strength, Nick Grima scored his second goal of the season with the help of Jordan Martin and Ethan Manderville to break the shutout and make it 5-1.
Six seconds later, Nathan Burke scored to make it 5-2. That goal was unassisted.
Those two goals set a franchise record for fastest consecutive Fuel goals, being just six seconds apart.
Time expired soon after, and despite the late game comeback, the Fuel fell to the Swamp Rabbits 5-2. Indy outshot them 26-23.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025
- Russell Scores Twice in OT Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Sylvester Scores his 16th of the Season as Glads Win 3-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Nine Games, Fall to Thunder in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Swept by Kansas City in Overtime Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Take Down Nailers 5-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Drop Weekend Finale to South Carolina - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Hold off Nailers, 5-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Sweep Tahoe with Electric 4-3 Overtime Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Fall to Greenville, 5-2 on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Bounce Back with Victory in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in OT - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Honor No.11 with Rout of Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Down Royals in Overtime, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye 2-1 in OT on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Suffer 3-1 Loss in Atlanta - Bloomington Bison
- Spezia Gets OT Winner in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Brent Jarrett - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Mariners Battle, But Fall in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Haunt Ghost Pirates with Four-Goal Second Period - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.