Fuel Fall to Greenville, 5-2 on Saturday

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Swamp Rabbits for the second game in a row. After a loss on Friday night, Indy fell 5-2 to Greenville on Saturday night.

1ST PERIOD

Just 43 seconds into the game, Carter Savoie scored for the Swamp Rabbits to put them up 1-0.

Tate Singleton, who scored a hat trick last night, added to their lead to make it 2-0 at 3:29. He was credited with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the same time while Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a roughing minor.

At 5:22, Kevin Lombardi took a holding penalty to give Greenville an advantage for seven seconds.

Bryce Brodzinski scored at 6:33 on the power play, to make it 3-0 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits.

Things heated up between the two teams that got chippy last night and boiled over at 8:18 when Cam Hausinger and Greenville's Kaleb Lawrence took offsetting roughing minors. Nathan Burke took a high sticking call at the same time, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill.

At 9:44, Parker Berge was called for tripping giving the Fuel about a minute of power play time after some time playing 4-on-4.

Jordan Martin took a hooking penalty at 17:43, putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill. That penalty was killed before time expired on the first frame where Greenville outshot Indy 11-9.

2ND PERIOD

At 2:35, Austin Saint took a roughing minor, putting the Fuel back on the power play. Greenville killed it off.

Singleton took a slashing penalty after that at 5:10, but again Indy could not score on the power play.

Colton Young was called for interference at 16:30 of the second frame, giving the Fuel their third power play change of the period. Again, they were scoreless.

The Fuel had a few chances at the end of the frame but time expired with shots tied 16-16 through two. The score remained 3-0 in favor of the Swamp Rabbits.

At the end of the period, Ty Farmer was assessed an interference minor with an official penalty to be served in the third period.

3RD PERIOD

Tate Singleton scored his fifth goal of the series at 3:13 to make it 4-0.

At 3:46, Mikael Robidoux and Lucas Brenton each took five minutes for fighting, but Brenton took an additional unsportsmanlike conduct call.

Singleton completed his second hat trick in two nights with a power play goal at 5:44 to make it 5-0 in favor of Greenville.

Max Coyle took a slashing penalty at 11:33, giving Indy another power play opportunity; however they did not score.

At 14:08, Hausinger and Tyson Fawcett took offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Hausinger took another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at 15:31 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill.

Chris Cameron took a cross checking penalty at 16:47 but Singleton took a slashing penalty soon after forcing 4-on-4 play.

Once the Fuel were back to full strength, Nick Grima scored his second goal of the season with the help of Jordan Martin and Ethan Manderville to break the shutout and make it 5-1.

Six seconds later, Nathan Burke scored to make it 5-2. That goal was unassisted.

Those two goals set a franchise record for fastest consecutive Fuel goals, being just six seconds apart.

Time expired soon after, and despite the late game comeback, the Fuel fell to the Swamp Rabbits 5-2. Indy outshot them 26-23.

