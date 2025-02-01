Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in OT

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades' Carson Gicewicz and Orlando Solar Bears' Alexis Gravel

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades' Carson Gicewicz and Orlando Solar Bears' Alexis Gravel(Florida Everblades)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of play, but ultimately dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime to the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday night at Kia Center. Despite the setback in extra time, the first-place Everblades picked up a point in the league standings and have gone seven straight contests without a regulation loss, posting a 5-0-1-1 record and earning 12 of a possible 14 points in that stretch.

A strong opening period staked the Everblades to a 1-0 lead, thanks to Tarun Fizer's second goal of the season just shy of four minutes following the opening draw. Fizer buried a blast from the right circle off a feed from Colin Theisen to set the tone for the remainder of the first stanza. Florida claimed a decisive 13-6 edge in the shot department over the game's first 20 minutes.

It appeared as if the Everblades' 1-0 lead would hold up through the second period, but Brayden Low pulled Orlando even at 1-1 with a shorthanded goal at the 14:18 mark, just one second before the Solar Bears killed off the Blades' fourth power-play shift of the night. Fisticuffs ensued following the game-tying goal with Florida's Colton Hargrove and Orlando's Tyson Feist receiving five-minute fighting major penalties, but the teams took a tie game into the final frame. Both teams put 12 shots on goal in the second period.

Florida controlled the third period, claiming a decisive 14-5 edge in the shot department, but the Everblades could not produce a second goal in the final 20 minutes. Neither could the Solar Bears, as the game went to overtime knotted at 1-1. The Blades held a 39-23 edge in shots on goal through the end of regulation.

The overtime session marked the fourth straight game in which the Blades and Solar Bears required extra hockey. Unlike Friday night's game at Hertz Arena, Orlando came out on top as Aaron Luchuk's goal with 2:51 left to play closed out the game and gave the Solar Bears a 2-1 victory.

Everblades goaltender Will Cranley stopped 23 of 25 shots and suffered the setback, while his counterpart Alexis Gravel turned aside 38 or 39 shots and earned the win for Orlando.

The South Division rivals wrap up their three-game series at Kia Center Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Following Sunday's series finale, the Everblades will be back at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, February 5 to open a three-game set versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 7:30 p.m. midweek tilt will feature the latest Hump Day Deal, offering fans $3 hot dogs, $3 Bud Lights and $3 Labatt Blues. Greenville will remain in town for games on Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 8, at 7:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

---

BLADES BITS

On the heels of Friday night's overtime win, Saturday night's overtime loss kept the Everblades' point streak alive at seven games, as Florida has five wins, an overtime loss and a shootout setback in the last seven contests to claim 12 of 14 possible points in the ECHL standings. The Blades fell to 7-4 in overtime games this season with one addition shootout loss.

The Everblades dropped to 7-2-2-0 in the season series against Orlando, with each of the last four contests requiring overtime. Both teams are 2-2 in those four overtime contests.

After five games with the Everblades, Tarun Fizer finds himself sporting a three-game point streak. His opening goal Saturday night was his second marker since joining the club back in early January. Before coming to Estero, FIzer scored 31 ECHL regular-season goals in 72 combined games over the last two seasons with Utah and Allen.

Santino Centorame has collected assists in two straight games versus since returning to the Everblades lineup Friday night. In his first 12 games before being sidelined since November 17, Centorame had two points on a pair of assists, both coming in the Blades' 8-0 shellacking of host Greenville on November 16.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.