Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (18-20-3-2) lost to the Bloomington Bison (19-18-1-2) by a final score of 5-0 on Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder got the nod in between the pipes for the Gladiators, while Yaniv Perets started in goal for the Bison.

Former Gladiator P.J. Fletcher hit the crossbar early in the first, but neither team found twine in the opening period. Following the opening stanza, the Gladiators were out-shooting Bloomington, 13-5.

At 4:13 in the second, Gavin Gould (2) recorded his second goal of the season, opening up a 1-0 lead for the Bison. After some pretty passing, Gould picked up the pick at the circle, drive to the net, and slip the puck into the net on the backhand.

Early in the final frame, Patrick Bajkov (5) scored following a blast from Bryce Montgomery, putting the puck past the outstretched leg of DeRidder.

Just four minutes later, Bajkov (6) scored his second goal of the game, assisted by Josh Boyer and Carter Berger. Bajkov, who was acquired from the Rapid City Rush in early January, was officially on hat-trick watch.

At 9:19, 34-year-old forward Sam Coatta (1) scored his first goal in a Bison uniform, assisted by Eddie Matsushima and Gavin Gould, giving the road team a 4-0 advantage.

With just under seven minutes left in regulation, Patrick Bajkov (7) scored his third goal of the game, completing a hat- trick to push the Bison to a 5-0 lead they would go on to win by. Bajkov's hat-trick was the first ever in the franchise history of the Bloomington Bison.

Drew DeRidder made 26 saves on 31 shots in the loss for the Gladiators, while on the other side, Yaniv Perets made 33 saves in the shutout win for the Bison. This is the second straight start, for different teams, that Perets has shut out the Gladiators.

