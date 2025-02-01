Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Feb. 1) forward Jake Chiasson has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL) to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears.
Chiasson, 21, has skated in five games with Orlando and 15 games with Belleville this season. In total, Chiasson has 20 points (9g-11a) in 73 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.
The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2024. Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Prior to his professional career, Chiasson played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades. In 174 games, Chiasson scored 111 points (40g-71a) and picked up 42 penalty minutes.
