Mavericks Sweep Tahoe with Electric 4-3 Overtime Win

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks thrilled a sold-out crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Scout Night, defeating the Tahoe Knight Monsters 4-3 in overtime. Fans were treated to an electrifying finish as Justin MacPherson scored the game-winning goal with a slick top-shelf move just 2:03 into overtime. The victory completed the Mavericks' sweep of Tahoe and helped Kansas City further solidify their position atop the Mountain Division standings.

Scout Night began with an exclusive event for Scout families, where they received a special Mavericks patch, took shots on the ice, and met Mavericks players Logan Neaton and Luke Loheit during an autograph session. The excitement from the pregame festivities set the stage for an unforgettable night.

The Mavericks opened the scoring early in the first period, with Jackson Berezowski netting his 17th goal of the season at 2:23, assisted by Landon McCallum and David Cotton. Tahoe quickly answered back at 5:19, with Troy Loggins scoring off a feed from Logan Nelson.

In the second period, the Tahoe Knight Monsters took a 2-1 lead at 10:41 on a goal by Sloan Stanick, assisted by Simon Pinard and goaltender Jordan Papirny.

Kansas City roared back in the third period, tying the game at 1:59 with a goal from Cam Morrison, assisted by Justin MacPherson and Marcus Crawford. Tahoe responded at 7:48, with Jake Johnson reclaiming the lead for the Knight Monsters. The Mavericks tied it again at 8:37, with Max Andreev scoring his ninth goal of the season, assisted by Casey Carreau and Damien Giroux, who recorded his 100th career professional point.

The game headed to overtime, where MacPherson delivered the heroics, scoring his game-winning goal off a setup from Cotton at 2:03.

Victor Ostman stood tall in net for Kansas City, stopping 33 of 36 shots to secure the victory. The shots were 36-33 Knight Monsters.

The Mavericks continue to pull ahead in the Mountain Division standings and now prepare for a road trip to face the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, February 7, and the Indy Fuel on Saturday, February 8. Both games promise to be challenging matchups as Kansas City looks to build on their momentum.

