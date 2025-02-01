Bison Suffer 3-1 Loss in Atlanta
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Duluth, GA - The Bloomington Bison fell by a 3-1 score to the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at Gas South Arena.
The teams skated through an even-balanced first period with no scoring. The Bison outshot the Gladiators 9-8 in the frame.
Atlanta opened the scoring 4:13 into the second period with a goal from Patriks Marcinkevics. His sixth of the season came from Blake Murray and Jeremy Hanzel. Eddie Matsushima evened the score with his 17th of the season on a wrist shot in the high slot. The goal came at 10:37 from Ryan Siedem and Gavin Gould. Atlanta regained the lead at 12:16 with a tally from Cody Sylvester. His 16th of the year was assisted by Dylan Carabia and Ryan Cranford. The Gladiators pushed hard in the second, outshooting the Bison 22-13 and would take a 2-1 lead into the third period.
The third frame saw balanced play with no scoring for most of the stanza. With 2:58 left, Atlanta sealed the win on a goal from Michael Marchesan. His fifth of the season came from Randy Hernandez to close the scoring.
Brian Wilson stopped 35 of 38 shots in the loss. Drew DeRidder turned aside 32 of 33 shots in the win. The Bison went 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
Bloomington concludes the three-game series against Atlanta tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
