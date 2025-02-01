K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Brent Jarrett

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - It is with great sadness that the Kalamazoo Wings mourn the loss of one of the franchise's all-time greats, Brent Jarrett (BJ), who passed away Saturday at 65 years of age. Jarrett played parts of six seasons in Kalamazoo and totaled 528 games across eight IHL seasons in his professional career (1980-87, 1988-89 | SAG, MIL, KAL) before retiring at age 29. The franchise's all-time leader in assists (307) was also the K-Wings' first-ever MVP Award winner in 1981-82 (IHL).

On January 18, Jarrett's No. 11 became the franchise's sixth number retired in a half-century of operation. Brent currently ranks No. 1 in Kalamazoo history in assists (307), No. 5 in points (421), No. 13 in games played (369) and No. 14 in goals (114). Jarrett owned the single-season franchise records for points (122) and assists (82) for 12 years, until Rob Brown set new marks (155 points, 113 assists) in 1993-94. Jarrett currently ranks No. 2 in K-Wings history in both categories. His 64 assists in 1983-84 is also No. 6 in the franchise's record books.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Brent Jarrett," said Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor Toni Will. "He was more than just a player- he was a cornerstone of our team, a beloved member of our community, and a fan favorite whose impact went far beyond the rink. His passion, dedication, and infectious spirit will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Born in Sault Ste. Marie, ON on August 1, 1959, Brent learned to skate very early in life with two older brothers in a hockey-obsessed area. As a teenager, Jarrett spent his entire minor hockey career in Sault Ste. Marie, briefly playing for Hespeler in juniors before returning home to play for the Soo Greyhounds in 1977-78. The next season, he was traded to Windsor and spent the final year and a half of his junior career with the Spitfires. Jarrett was selected by Saginaw in the 1980 IHL Draft and debuted with the Gears that season before a loan to Milwaukee in January 1981. After two games with Saginaw in 1981-82, he was loaned to Kalamazoo where he scored 40 goals with a then-franchise record 82 assists, earning the franchise's first IHL MVP with 124 points and a league-record 11 shorthanded goals. Brent returned to Saginaw the next year before returning to Kalamazoo the following season.

Brent called Kalamazoo home for the rest of his professional career. Jarrett scored 18 goals with 64 assists in 70 games in 1983-84, then picked up 20 goals with 50 assists in 1984-85 and had the longest playoff run of his career, notching five goals with three assists in 11 postseason games. The following season, Jarrett scored 18 goals with 48 assists in 71 games, then notched 17 goals with 55 assists in 63 games in 1986-87 before his initial retirement. In 1988-89, the K-Wings needed some help late in the season after suffering a rash of injuries, and Brent returned to the team and scored one goal with eight assists in 12 games.

Jarrett opened a sporting goods store in 1985 and remained in Kalamazoo for the rest of his life. He joined forces with Paul Pickard, former K-Wing player and general manager, to open a hockey school in Kalamazoo in 1989 and went on to coach youth hockey for over 20 years in West Michigan, even serving as interim coach of the K-Wings for the final two games of the 2007-08 season. In addition to his hockey coaching, Jarrett worked for Nextel and Sprint before retiring in 2021. Even in retirement, Brent didn't fully stop working, picking up pressure washing during the summer and fall in the years since. Throughout all of it, Jarrett was an impactful member of the Kalamazoo Wings Alumni Club, working with and supporting the K-Wings throughout his entire life. He was also an inaugural member of the K-Wings Wall of Honor revealed this October, honoring the 50 greatest Kalamazoo Wings of all time. Jarrett was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer just two weeks after his Jersey Retirement was publically announced. He lived every day with brilliant poise, grace, charisma, and unrivaled humor among many other amazing qualities.

"It's a sad day for the organization and all the fans," said Kalamazoo Wings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Joel Martin. "Brent is one of the trailblazers for the team, and what an honor it was to have his number retired. For all of us to be a part of it before he left this earth is something we'll never forget."

The forward created some of the best memories in Kalamazoo Wings' history, but his legacy will forever be regarded as one of the greatest Kalamazoo Wings of all time. The organization is eternally grateful and proud to know that future generations of players will be impacted by Brent's life and legacy.

Brent Jarrett is survived by his wife, Kathy, and their two children, Claire and Blake.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.