Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (22-15-4-0, 48pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (13-22-4-1, 31pts) Friday night by a final score of 2-1 in overtime as Hank Crone scored 1:27 into the extra frame.

Idaho led 1-0 after the first period as Andrei Bakanov (8th) scored his fifth goal in his eighth game as a Steelhead from Brendan Hoffmann at 8:44. The Grizzlies had a quality look on net, but Ben Kraws and Matt Register were able to keep the puck out of the cage. Hoffmann darted through the neutral zone down the left wing and got to the left side of the goal line. From there he fed Bakanov inside the left circle where he sent a wrist shot five-hole on Jake Barczewski. Shots were 13-13 as Idaho went 0-for-1 on the power-play.

The Grizzlies were able to tie the game at 1-1 with just 2:19 remaining in the second period as Adam Berg sent a wrist shot from the right circle beating Ben Kraws far side. Shots were 11-8 Utah in the frame.

Kraws made eight saves in the third period while Barczewski turned away 12 shots with the score deadlocked at 1-1 through 60 minutes.

Hank Crone (11th) would hand Idaho a 2-1 overtime victory at 1:27 of the overtime session from Brendan Hoffmann. From the near circle in the defensive end Hoffmann sprung Crone on a breakaway as he gathered the puck at the center circle. He walked to the high slot and went back-hand, fore-hand past the near leg of Barczewski.

Ben Kraws made 33 saves on 34 shots in the win while Jake Barczewski made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ben Kraws (IDH)

2) Hank Crone (IDH)

3) Jake Barczewski (UTA)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Utah went 0-for-3.

Shots were even at 34.

Ryan Gagnon (IR), C.J. Walker (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Patrick Kudla (INJ), and Mark Olver (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Hank Crone scored his second overtime winner of the season and played in his first game since Dec. 31, missing 10 straight with an injury.

Brendan Hoffmann extended his point-streak to three games (1-5-6) with two assists His 10th multi-point game of the season.

Andrei Bakanov has five goals in eight games with Idaho He has three goals in his last two games.

Ben Kraws has won five of his last seven games and is (7-2-2) on the road this season.

The Steelheads have played back-to-back overtime games and four of their last six games have gone beyond regulation.

