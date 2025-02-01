Mariners Battle, But Fall in Trois-Rivieres

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners battled back from an early two-goal deficit but ultimately fell by a 4-2 final to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday afternoon. Lynden McCallum and Justin Bean scored for the Mariners in a 52-second span of the second period. It was Maine's fouth consecutive loss to Trois-Rivieres.

The Lions cashed in on the opening shift of the game for a quick 1-0 lead. Anthony Beauregard got open in left-wing circle and potted a pass from Alex Beaucage to open the scoring just :23 into the game. The Lions doubled the lead at 11:45 of the period when defenseman Chris Jandric circled the Maine net and fired one through Nolan Maier from a sharp angle. It was 2-0 Lions after 20 minutes.

The Mariners climbed back into the game with two goals less than a minute apart in the second period. First, using the power play it was Lynden McCallum, camped to the left of Lions net, burying a rebound at 5:58 to get the Mariners on the board. Just 52 seconds later, Justin Bean's shot from the center point changed direction right in front of Hunter Jones and slipped by him to tie the score at two. The Mariners battled through three penalty kills as the period went along, including a double-minor, but the Lions were able to get the lead back late. Beauregard got loose on a breakaway at 18:17 and netted his second goal of the afternoon to make it 3-2 Trois after two.

Logan Nijhoff capped a four-point game with an insurance goal for the Lions at 8:52 of the third, when Beaucage's fanned pass threw off the timing for Maier coming across. Nijoff, Beauregard, and Beaucage all registered at least three points in the game.

