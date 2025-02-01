Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads (22-15-4, 48 points, .585 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (13-22-4-1, 31 points, .388 point %)

Date: February 1, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621200-2025-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 3, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Saturday's Matchup

It's the fifth of 9 regular season meetings this season between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. These two teams will meet 5 more times at Maverik Center in a 17 day stretch. Utah is 1-2-1 vs Idaho this season. The Grizzlies are 8-6-1-1 over their last 16 games. Utah has scored 66 goals in their last 17 games (3.88 goals per game). Utah is 7 for 17 on the power play over their last 5 games. Utah has 11 power play goals in their last 10 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 23 of their last 26 games. The Grizzlies have 12 goals in the second period over their last 4 games.

Derek Daschke (8g, 23a), Neil Shea (16g, 15a) and Briley Wood (13g, 18a) are each tied for the club lead with 31 points.

Neil Shea has 24 points (12g, 12a) in 13 home games this season. Shea has 62 shots on goal in 13 home games this season. Shea and Derek Daschke are tied for the club lead with 8 multiple point games. Keaton Mastrodonato has 18 points (5g, 13a) in 11 home games this season. Bryan Yoon has a point in 5 straight games. Cole Fonstad had four goals in his last 4 games.

Games This Week

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho 2 Utah 1 (OT) - Both teams had 34 shots on goal. Idaho's Ben Kraws made 33 saves, Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 32 Steelheads shots. Adam Berg scored for Utah 17:41 into the second period. Andrei Bakanov scored a first period goal for Idaho and Hank Crone got the OT game winner 1:27 in. Idaho was 0 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Saturday - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

January Recap

The Grizzlies went 5-5-1-1 in 12 games in January. The month was highlighted by a two game weekend sweep against the Kansas City Mavericks on January 10-11. Jake Barczewski was part of the league's "Saves of the Week" social media post in back-to-back weeks. Barczewski went 4-3-1 in January with a .920 save percentage and a 2.76 goals against average. Vinny Duplessis had a 2.73 goals against average and a .891 save percentage in January.

Neil Shea led Utah with 14 points (4g, 10a) and 51 shots on goal in 12 games in January.

11 players appeared in all 12 games in January.

January Leaders

Goals: Derek Daschke/Cole Fonstad/Neil Shea/Briley Wood (4)

Assists: Keaton Mastrodonato/Neil Shea (10)

Points: Neil Shea (14)

Shots: Neil Shea (51)

Plus/minus: Derek Daschke/Briley Wood (+6).

Games vs Idaho This Season

October 18, 2024 - Utah 2 Idaho 7. Mick Messner and Neil Shea each scored a second period goal for Utah. Idaho got 2 goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and 1 goal and 1 assist from Thomas Caron, Connor MacEachern and Connor Punnett. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, Idaho was 1 for 2. Idaho outshot Utah 39 to 28. Utah goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 32 of 39. Idaho's Ben Kraws saved 26 of 28.

January 3, 2025 - Utah 4 Idaho 1 - Andrew Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 28 of 29. Cody Corbett had 2 assists. Grizzlies got goals from Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Nielsen and Neil Shea. Utah outshot Idaho 41 to 29.

January 4, 2025 - Utah 2 Idaho 3 - Briley Wood scored two first period goals for Utah. Jake Barczewski stopped 31 of 34. Utah went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Connor Mayer led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

January 31, 2025 - Idaho 2 Utah 1 (OT) - Both teams had 34 shots on goal. Idaho's Ben Kraws made 33 saves, Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 32 Steelheads shots. Adam Berg scored for Utah 17:41 into the second period. Andrei Bakanov scored a first period goal for Idaho and Hank Crone got the OT game winner 1:27 in. Idaho was 0 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

February 1, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

February 3, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family Four pack of tickets for $48.

February 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fishing Night.

February 17, 2025 - Idhao at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah scored a team record 7 goals in the second period on January 25, 2025. It was the first time in the league where a team scored at least 7 goals in a single period since Cincinnati scored 7 goals at Maine on February 8, 2019. Utah has scored 11 goals in the second period over the last 3 games. 56 of Utah's 126 goals this season have come in the second periods. Utah has a second period goal in 23 of their last 26 games. Utah is 9-3-2-1 when scoring first. Utah is 7-2-0-1 when leading after 1 period and 10-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 13-2-1 when they score 4 or more goals in a game. Utah is 5-0-1 when they allow less than 3 goals in a game. Utah has 66 goals in their last 17 games. Utah is 7-17 on the power play over their last 5 games.

Grizzlies/ Steelheads Connections

Aaron Aragon appeared in 4 games for Idaho at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, scoring 5 points (2g, 3a) in 4 games. Cooper Jones scored 1 assist in 31 games with Idaho during the 2021-22 season. Jones also had 2 assists in 18 games for Idaho in the 2023-24 season. Cody Corbett appeared in 35 games and had 3 goals and 18 assists for Idaho during the 2017-18 season. Keaton Mastrodonato scored 24 goals and 18 assists in 48 games with Idaho during the 2023-24 season. Mastrodonato also had 4 goals and 5 assists in 10 games for the Steelheads during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Idaho Steelheads

Idaho captain AJ White has appeared in 103 games vs Utah during his career (92 regular season, 11 playoffs). Idaho defenseman Matt Register has appeared in 104 games vs Utah (95 regular season, 9 playoffs). Register is tied for third in the league with 31 assists. Register and Trevor Zins are the only two players who have appeared in every game. Idaho is 10-7-1 on the road this season. Hank Crone has 38 points (11g, 27a) in 31 games. Idaho has a good 1-2 combination in net with Bryan Thompson (7-9 W-L, 3.18 GAA, .911 save %) and Ben Kraws (12-4-3, 3.18 GAA, .909 Save %).

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (18): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Chad Hillebrand, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (7): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 13-22-4-1

Home record: 8-9-3-1

Road record : 5-11-1

Win percentage : .388

Standings Points : 31

Last 10 : 4-4-1-1

Streak : 1-0-1-1

Goals per game : 3.15 (14th) Goals for : 126

Goals against per game : 4.18 (29th) Goals Against : 167

Shots per game : 30.80 (12th)

Shots against per game : 33.58 (25th)

Power Play : 26 for 125 - 20.8 % (11th)

Penalty Kill : 80 for 115 - 69.6 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 419. 10.48 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 3.

Record When Scoring First: 9-3-2-1.

Opposition Scores First : 4-19-2.

Record in One Goal Games : 3-2-4-1

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-4-1

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (16)

Assists : Derek Daschke (23)

Points : Daschke/Shea/Briley Wood (31)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+9)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (61)

Power Play Points : Daschke (12)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists : Mastrodonato (8)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (109)

Shooting Percentage : Bryan Yoon (16.3 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Keaton Mastrodonato (2)

Wins : Jake Barczewski/Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.893)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.64)

Streaks

Goals: Adam Berg (1)

Assists: Bryan Yoon (2) Briley Wood (1)

Points (2 or more): Yoon (5)

