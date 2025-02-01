Stingrays Bounce Back with Victory in Norfolk
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - Thanks to two big third-period goals, the Stingrays secured a 4-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night. Charlie Combs, Josh Wilkins, Erik Middendorf, and Ryan Hofer scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 23 of 26 shots in the win.
The Stingrays got on the board first, 7:56 into the game. Justin Nachbaur collected the puck at center ice and sprung Combs on a breakaway. Combs beat Norfolk netminder Thomas Milic blocker side for his third goal in four games to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead.
Wilkins made it 2-0 Stingrays 11:29 into the second period. Middendorf fired a quick shot from the right side that Milic kicked out, but Wilkins backhanded the rebound into the back of the net for his twelfth goal of the season.
Sean Montgomery tallied a power-play goal for Norfolk 1:16 later, and Brady Fleurent added another power-play goal for the Admirals 3:17 into the third period to tie the game at two.
South Carolina pulled back in front 11:47 into the third period when Middendorf buried his 16th goal of the year. Andrew Perrott wheeled to the left wing side and zipped a pass to the back door for Middendorf, who restored the Stingray lead.
Perrott was also involved in South Carolina's fourth goal. Milic stopped a slapshot from Perrott, and Ben Hawerchuk was also stopped on the rebound, but Hofer deposited the loose puck into the open net to make it 4-2 South Carolina.
Norfolk's Denis Smirnov scored with seven seconds left to make it 4-3, but that score held, and the Stingrays secured a split in the weekend series against the Admirals.
South Carolina's next game is Tuesday night in Orlando against the Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at the Kia Center on February 4.
