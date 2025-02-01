ECHL Transactions - February 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 1, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Parker AuCoin, F

Worcester:

Severi Savijoki, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

delete Will Gavin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Dysen Skinner, G signed contract

add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jon Horrell, G released as emergency backup goalie

Bloomington:

add Austin Heidemann, F acquired from Wichita 1/30

delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve

delete Gary Haden, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

add Michael Gildon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

add Louka Henault, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve

delete Ben Berard, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Victor Ostman, G assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle

Delete Logan Neaton, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve

delete Michael Underwood, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Chris Harpur, D assigned by Syracuse

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Braeden Tuck, F activated from reserve

add Matt Araujo, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Keith Petruzzelli, G activated from reserve

add Brock Caufield, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Emile Chouinard, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Connor Lovie, D activated from reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve

delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve

delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson

add Aidan Girduckis, D activated from reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Murphy, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dominic Vidoli, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Alex Beaucage, F assigned by Laval

add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

delete Metis Roelens, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jakov Novak, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Andrew Lucas, D assigned by San Diego

add Roman Kinal, D assigned by San Diego

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve

delete Cade McNelly, D placed on reserve

delete Jack Clement, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Cole Cameron, D activated from reserve

delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

