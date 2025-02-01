ECHL Transactions - February 1
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 1, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Parker AuCoin, F
Worcester:
Severi Savijoki, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
delete Will Gavin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Dysen Skinner, G signed contract
add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve
delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jon Horrell, G released as emergency backup goalie
Bloomington:
add Austin Heidemann, F acquired from Wichita 1/30
delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve
delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve
delete Gary Haden, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kyle Neuber, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve
add Michael Gildon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
add Louka Henault, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on reserve
delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve
delete Ben Berard, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Victor Ostman, G assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle
Delete Logan Neaton, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve
delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve
delete Michael Underwood, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Chris Harpur, D assigned by Syracuse
delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Braeden Tuck, F activated from reserve
add Matt Araujo, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve
delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Keith Petruzzelli, G activated from reserve
add Brock Caufield, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Emile Chouinard, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Connor Lovie, D activated from reserve
delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve
add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve
delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve
delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson
add Aidan Girduckis, D activated from reserve
delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve
delete Matt Murphy, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Dominic Vidoli, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Alex Beaucage, F assigned by Laval
add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve
delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve
delete Metis Roelens, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jakov Novak, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Andrew Lucas, D assigned by San Diego
add Roman Kinal, D assigned by San Diego
delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve
delete Cade McNelly, D placed on reserve
delete Jack Clement, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Cole Cameron, D activated from reserve
delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve
