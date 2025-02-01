Rush Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall in Overtime

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Luke Mylymok in action

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Luke Mylymok in action(Rapid City Rush)

(ALLEN, Texas)- In a heartbreaking defeat, the Rapid City Rush lost to the Allen Americans in overtime, 3-2, at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday.

The Rush built a 2-0 lead on the back of second-period goals by Luke Mylymok and Maurizio Colella. Mylymok buried a sneaky shot from atop the right goal line, while Colella converted a shorthanded goal.

That lead stuck until there were under seven minutes remaining in the third period. Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak scored 90 seconds apart to tie the game for the Americans, their first two times beating Christian Propp all game.

Kyle Crnkovic ended the game 2:08 into overtime for the Americans, who picked up its first series sweep of the season.

Rapid City leaves Allen with one standings point earned. The team flies to Boise, Idaho tomorrow for a three-game series against the Steelheads beginning Wednesday.

Next game: Wednesday, February 5 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.