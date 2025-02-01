Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush center Chaz Smedsrud (right) vs. the Allen Americans

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush center Chaz Smedsrud (right) vs. the Allen Americans(Rapid City Rush)

(ALLEN, Texas)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to rebound in the final of five straight meetings against the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. MST on Friday at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush lost to the Allen Americans, 4-1, at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday. Deni Goure extended his goal scoring streak to three games with a power play goal in the third period. The rookie forward has connected on the power play in back-to-back games. The Americans scored twice in the first period and took a 2-0 lead into the break. Goure's goal cut the lead in half, but Allen scored twice in the final four minutes to close out its second straight victory.

RUBBER GAME

Tonight is the final game of five straight between the Rush and Americans, with each side winning two. The home team has won all four games.

GOURE SCORES AGAIN

For the first time in his career, Deni Goure has a three-game goal scoring streak. He has also picked up a point in four straight. Goure's ten goals lead all Rush rookies.

MODELS OF CONSISTENCY

Linemates Ryan Wagner and Blake Bennett have been remarkably consistent putting points on the board. Wagner has a point in eight of the last nine games, and 15 of his last 20. Bennett has pointed in five of his first six Rush games this season.

MANZ DROPS 'EM

Dustin Manz, who had only taken one penalty all season, dropped the gloves with Will Gavin in the third period.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.