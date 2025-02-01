Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Both goaltenders were stellar throughout regulation, but the deciding goal was scored by Idaho Steelheads forward Hank Crone, who slid one past Jake Barczewski's right pad 1:27 into overtime as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Idaho took a 1-0 lead as Andrei Bakanov scored from the left wing 8:44 into the contest. Idaho led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Both teams had 13 shots on goal. Utah tied it up 17:41 into the second period as Adam Berg scored his 3rd goal of the season from the right circle. Bryan Yoon earned an assist as his point streak extended to 5 games. Briley Wood also tallied an assist as he now is tied with Derek Daschke and Neil Shea for the club lead with 31 points. The Grizzlies now have 12 goals in the second period over their last four games.

Both teams had 34 shots on goal. Utah's Jake Barczewski hung tough as he stopped 32 of 34. Idaho's Ben Kraws saved 33 of 34 as his record goes to 12-4-3 on the campaign. Cole Fonstad led Utah with 6 shots on goal. Fonstad has four goals over his last 4 games.

Utah has taken 152 shots over their last 4 games. Both clubs were outstanding on the penalty Kill as Idaho was 0 for 4 on the power play and Utah was 0 for 3.

The second of the three game set is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. It's Guns N Hoses night.

3 stars.

1. Ben Kraws (Idaho) - 33 of 34 saves.

2. Hank Crone (Idaho) - Game Winning Goal.

3. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 32 of 34 saves.

