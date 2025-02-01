Spezia Gets OT Winner in Cincinnati

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime on Saturday afternoon with a final score of 2-1.

How it Happened:

The first period was scoreless and remained tied at 0-0 heading into the second. Both teams had power play opportunities but neither could capitalize. Toledo had the slight 9-8 advantage in shots on goal.

It wasn't until the 7:50 mark of the second period when the scoreless tie was broken. It was none other than the 16-17-18 line. Brandon Hawkins had the goal, his 25th of the season. Tyler Spezia and Trenton Bliss had the assists.

The game remained 1-0 heading into the final frame. Toledo once again had the advantage in SOG, with a 20-13 lead.

In the third period, Toledo killed off 3 penalties early in the period and maintained their 1-goal lead.

Cincy tied the game at 1 a piece at 14:38 of the third period and sent this game to overtime.

Toledo finished business just 30 seconds remaining in OT with Tyler Spezia on the goal and Conlan Keenan and goaltender Jan Bednar tallying the assists.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - T. Spezia (GWG, 1A)

2. CIN - K. Bollers (1G)

3. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel home to take on the Wheeling Nailers tomorrow evening on Her Hockey Day at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.