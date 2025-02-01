Grizzlies Win 4-3 Overtime Thriller at Maverik Center

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Neil Shea scores the overtime game winner as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-3 in front of a season high crowd of 9375 at Maverik Center on Guns N Hoses Night.

Cole Fonstad scored a shorthanded goal 4:54 into the contest. It was Utah's third shorthanded goal of the season. Idaho tied it up on Andrei Bakanov's 9th of the year 9:58 in. Later in the period Hank Crone scored his 12th of the campaign on a Reese Harsch pass 19:02 in. The Steelheads led 2-1 after one frame. It was the first time all season that Idaho has lost a game when leading after the first period.

Chad Hillebrand tied the game on his first professional goal 12:28 into the second period. The score was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Harsch gave Idaho a 3-2 lead 5:39 into the third period. Fonstad tied the game on a pass from Keaton Mastrodonato 8:10 into the third period. Mastrodonato had 2 assists as he picks up his 8th multiple point game of the season. Mastrodonato took a season high 10 shots on goal in the win as Utah's record goes to 14-22-4-1 on the season.

Shea's game winner 2:46 into overtime was scored from the right wing as Utah gets their first overtime game winning goal since Derek Daschke scored led Utah to a win at Allen on November 16, 2024.

Utah's Jake Barczewski gets his team leading sixth victory of the season as he saved 34 of 37. Idaho's Bryan Thomson stopped 38 of 42 in the loss.

Bryan Yoon had 1 assist to extend his point streak to 6 games. Cole Fonstad has scored six goals in his last 5 games. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, Idaho was 0 for 3.

The rubber match of the three-game series is on Monday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Neil Shea (Utah) - Overtime GWG, 7 shots.

2. Cole Fonstad (Utah) - 2 goals, 5 shots.

3. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 2 assists, 10 shots.

