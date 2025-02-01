Grizzlies Win 4-3 Overtime Thriller at Maverik Center
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Neil Shea scores the overtime game winner as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-3 in front of a season high crowd of 9375 at Maverik Center on Guns N Hoses Night.
Cole Fonstad scored a shorthanded goal 4:54 into the contest. It was Utah's third shorthanded goal of the season. Idaho tied it up on Andrei Bakanov's 9th of the year 9:58 in. Later in the period Hank Crone scored his 12th of the campaign on a Reese Harsch pass 19:02 in. The Steelheads led 2-1 after one frame. It was the first time all season that Idaho has lost a game when leading after the first period.
Chad Hillebrand tied the game on his first professional goal 12:28 into the second period. The score was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.
Harsch gave Idaho a 3-2 lead 5:39 into the third period. Fonstad tied the game on a pass from Keaton Mastrodonato 8:10 into the third period. Mastrodonato had 2 assists as he picks up his 8th multiple point game of the season. Mastrodonato took a season high 10 shots on goal in the win as Utah's record goes to 14-22-4-1 on the season.
Shea's game winner 2:46 into overtime was scored from the right wing as Utah gets their first overtime game winning goal since Derek Daschke scored led Utah to a win at Allen on November 16, 2024.
Utah's Jake Barczewski gets his team leading sixth victory of the season as he saved 34 of 37. Idaho's Bryan Thomson stopped 38 of 42 in the loss.
Bryan Yoon had 1 assist to extend his point streak to 6 games. Cole Fonstad has scored six goals in his last 5 games. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, Idaho was 0 for 3.
The rubber match of the three-game series is on Monday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Neil Shea (Utah) - Overtime GWG, 7 shots.
2. Cole Fonstad (Utah) - 2 goals, 5 shots.
3. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 2 assists, 10 shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 Overtime Thriller at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Extend Point-Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss, 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Russell Scores Twice in OT Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Sylvester Scores his 16th of the Season as Glads Win 3-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Nine Games, Fall to Thunder in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Swept by Kansas City in Overtime Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Take Down Nailers 5-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Drop Weekend Finale to South Carolina - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Hold off Nailers, 5-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Sweep Tahoe with Electric 4-3 Overtime Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Fall to Greenville, 5-2 on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Bounce Back with Victory in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in OT - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Honor No.11 with Rout of Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Down Royals in Overtime, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye 2-1 in OT on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Suffer 3-1 Loss in Atlanta - Bloomington Bison
- Spezia Gets OT Winner in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Brent Jarrett - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Mariners Battle, But Fall in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Haunt Ghost Pirates with Four-Goal Second Period - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 Overtime Thriller at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 31, 2025 - Rivalry Weekend at Maverik Center
- Grizz Earn Standings Point in Shootout Loss to Wichita