Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The Royals' three-game home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter their second game of a three-game home stand on a nine-game point streak overall (6-0-2-1) and six-game point streak at home (4-0-1-1) with a 17-19-6-1 record (41 points) after falling to the Thunder in overtime, 4-3, in the series opener of Saturday, February 1st.
Prior to the series opener, the Royals took five of a possible six points in their three-game road-trip between Greenville and South Carolina. The Royals swept the Swamp Rabbits in a two-game series with a 3-2 win on Friday, January 24th and 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday January 25th. The Royals concluded the three-in-three with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th.
Forward Matt Miller (7g-18a) enters the Sunday showdown with a team-high 25 points. Forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (12) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (20).
Scouting the Thunder:
Adirondack enters the series finale with a 15-22-1-1 record (32 points) through their first 39 games of the 2024-25 campaign. The Thunder have dropped 11 of their last 13 games (2-10-1-0) with two wins earned over their last five games. Prior to the series opener overtime win, the Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 6-1, on Saturday, January 25th.
ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, Adirondack's offense is led by forward Kevin O'Neil in points (33) and assists (23) while forward Josh Filmon leads the team in goals (13).
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025
- Russell Scores Twice in OT Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Sylvester Scores his 16th of the Season as Glads Win 3-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Nine Games, Fall to Thunder in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Swept by Kansas City in Overtime Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Take Down Nailers 5-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Drop Weekend Finale to South Carolina - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Hold off Nailers, 5-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Sweep Tahoe with Electric 4-3 Overtime Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Fall to Greenville, 5-2 on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Bounce Back with Victory in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in OT - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Honor No.11 with Rout of Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Down Royals in Overtime, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye 2-1 in OT on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Suffer 3-1 Loss in Atlanta - Bloomington Bison
- Spezia Gets OT Winner in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Brent Jarrett - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Mariners Battle, But Fall in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Haunt Ghost Pirates with Four-Goal Second Period - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Nine Games, Fall to Thunder in Overtime, 4-3
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder
- Royals Acquire Robert Calisti, D from Jacksonville in Exchange for Future Considerations
- Gianfranco Cassaro Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley