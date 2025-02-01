Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The Royals' three-game home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their second game of a three-game home stand on a nine-game point streak overall (6-0-2-1) and six-game point streak at home (4-0-1-1) with a 17-19-6-1 record (41 points) after falling to the Thunder in overtime, 4-3, in the series opener of Saturday, February 1st.

Prior to the series opener, the Royals took five of a possible six points in their three-game road-trip between Greenville and South Carolina. The Royals swept the Swamp Rabbits in a two-game series with a 3-2 win on Friday, January 24th and 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday January 25th. The Royals concluded the three-in-three with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th.

Forward Matt Miller (7g-18a) enters the Sunday showdown with a team-high 25 points. Forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (12) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (20).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the series finale with a 15-22-1-1 record (32 points) through their first 39 games of the 2024-25 campaign. The Thunder have dropped 11 of their last 13 games (2-10-1-0) with two wins earned over their last five games. Prior to the series opener overtime win, the Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 6-1, on Saturday, January 25th.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, Adirondack's offense is led by forward Kevin O'Neil in points (33) and assists (23) while forward Josh Filmon leads the team in goals (13).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.