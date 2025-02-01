Komets Take Down Nailers 5-3
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Wheeling Nailers returned to the Coliseum for the second time on Saturday. Brannon McManus started the scoring with his ninth of the season at 4:08 of the first period with assists from Anthony Petruzzelli and Darren Brady. The Nailers knotted the game with a Matt Koopman tally at 9:09. Ethan Keppen returned the lead to the Komets with a power-play goal at 11:42 from Kyle Mayhew and Jack Dugan. At the end of the period, Keppen received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head, giving the Nailers a five-minute power-play.
In the second period, the Komets killed Keppen's penalty and added to their lead with an even-strength goal from rookie Michael Gildon at 8:24, followed by Jack Gorniak's power-play goal at 15:07 to give the Komets a three-goal lead. With the Komets skating on the penalty kill late in the period, the Nailers cut into the Komets lead with a goal at 17:21 to make the game 4-2 at the end of two periods.
In the third period, Wheeling's Matt Quercia cut the lead to one, but with goaltender Jaxson Castor pulled for the extra skater, Gorniak scored his second of the game into the empty net to give the Komets a 5-3 win. Connor Unger finished the game with 24 saves for his 13th victory.
