Komets Hold off Nailers, 5-3

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers came close to taking a point out of Saturday's game against the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Unfortunately, a few missed opportunities left them unable to turn the score around, and Fort Wayne prevailed, 5-3. Matthew Quercia netted two goals for the Nailers, while the Komets struck twice with the man advantage.

Both teams got on the board in the first period, and a power play goal served as the difference in a 2-1 lead for the Komets. Fort Wayne opened the scoring at the 4:08 mark. Anthony Petruzzelli led Brannon McManus in on the right side of the offensive zone. McManus made his way to the right circle, where he roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the net. The Nailers temporarily pulled even on a snipe by Matt Koopman. David Jankowski dropped a pass off to Koopman in the right circle, and Koopman proceeded to rifle a shot into the top-left corner of the cage. The Komets needed just nine seconds of man advantage to take back the lead. Jack Dugan let a wrist shot fly from the top of the right circle, which got tipped down and in by Ethan Keppen. Keppen's night ended the earliest, as he was ejected for head contact in the closing seconds of the stanza.

The goal total in the middle frame replicated that of the first, as Fort Wayne took a two-goal advantage into the second intermission. Michael Gildon spun an unassisted wrist shot from the left circle into the bottom-right portion of the net for a 3-1 score, then Dugan found Jack Gorniak in the slot on the power play, as the Komets cashed in on the man advantage for the second time. Wheeling closed the gap with a power play of its own. Logan Pietila placed a perfect pass into the right side of the crease for a tap-in by Matthew Quercia.

The Nailers pulled within one with 1:36 to go, when Quercia recorded his second goal of the night by lifting in the rebound of Isaac Belliveau's initial shot. Unfortunately, the Komets put the game away 30 seconds later with Gorniak's empty netter for a 5-3 final.

Connor Ungar picked up the win for Fort Wayne, as he made 24 saves on 27 shots. Jaxon Castor suffered the loss for Wheeling, as he stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced.

The Nailers will wrap up the weekend in Toledo on Sunday at 5:15. Wheeling's next home game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 8th at 7:10 against Reading. Fans will have the opportunity to meet two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kevin Stevens. The Nailers will also be wearing specialty jerseys that night.

