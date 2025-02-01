Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners by a 5-1 score on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

The opening period saw the Mariners unleash a barrage of shots at Lions' goaltender Zachary Émond. However, the St-Cyprien, Quebec native successfully handled 19 of the 20 shots he faced, with the goal he surrendered a result of being caught out of position behind his net. At the other end of the ice Trois-Rivières' Israel Mianscum scored his first goal since returning to game action. The teams entered the first intermission knotted at 1-1.

The Lions were able to tighten up their defensive play in the second period, limiting the Mariners to six shots on goal, all of which Émond took care of. The Lions were able to extend their lead to 3-1 with goals coming from Isaac Dufort at 13:26 and Tommy Cormier at 17:43.

The third period saw the Lions take command of the game with goals coming from Tommy Cormier (his second of the game, with brother Xavier getting his second assist of the night) followed by "Captain Morgan" Adams-Moisan with his 13th goal of the season.

The Lions and Mariners meet again Saturday afternoon. The game marks the Mariners final appearance at Colisée Vidéotron this season.

1st star: Tommy Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Israel Mianscum. Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Xavier Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

