Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (12-21-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Rapid City Rush (12-22-4-3) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the final of five straight games against the Rapid City Rush.

Next Home Game: 2/7/25 vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM CST

Friday Recap: The Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush on Friday night by a score of 4-1 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring with his 14th goal of the season. Kyle Crnkovic to Artyom Kulakov, to Asuchak, tic-tac-toe to at the 9:21 mark for his 14th goal of the season. Five minutes later the Americans went up by two goals as Brayden Watts made a spectacular pass on the mark in front of the Rapid City net to Kyle Crnkovic, who one handed the pass past Matt Radomsky into the Rush net for his 10th goal of the season to put Allen up 2-0. The score remained that way until midway through the third period when Rapid City cut the lead in half with a power play goal. The Americans struck again late in the third period as Spencer Asuchak scored his second of the night and 15th of the season, knocking a rebound into the Rapid City net for the insurance goal and a 3-1 Allen lead. Asuchak scored his third goal of the game in the final minute with 53 seconds left in regulation, into the empty net from Brayden Watts to give the Americans a 4-1 victory and a two-game winning streak.

Wells keeps the Rush offense quiet : Americans netminder Dylan Wells with back-to-back impressive starts stopping 30 of 31 Rapid City shots on Friday night in the 4-1 Americans victory. His numbers for the game were stellar with a 1.01 GAA, and a 0.968 Save percentage. His season numbers lowered to 3.50 GAA and a 0.911 SV %. He's 6-1-0-1 in his last eight starts.

Power Play Blanked: The Americans power play went 0-for-3 on Friday night, and they are 0-for-6 this week in two games against the Rapid City Rush. The Americans power play dropped to 15th overall in the league at 19.7 %. The Americans have 23 power play goals this season in 117 attempts.

Crnkovic on fire : Americans forward Kyle Crnkovic continues his hot stretch for the Americans. Crnkovic has a team leading five-game point streak (3 goals and 5 assists). He has 17 points over his last 11 games.

Asuchak Hatty : Americans forward Spencer Asuchak's hat trick on Friday night was the fourth of his career. Three with the Americans, and one with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 5-10-4-0

Away: 7-11-3-1

Overall: 12-21-7-1

Last 10: 3-4-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (16) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (29) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (43) Brayden Watts

+/-: (4) Jay Powell

PIM's: (59) Colin Jacobs

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 8-9-1-3

Away: 4-13-3-0

Overall: 12-22-4-3

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (17) Ryan Wagner

Assists: (22) Ryan Wagner

Points: (39) Ryan Wagner

+/-: (+5) Brady Pouteau

PIM's (47) Connor Mylymok

