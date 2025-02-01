Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners play the fourth and final game of their four-game series this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#78 Tommy Cormier: The 5' 7" forward scored two goals last night in the Lions' 5-1 victory over the Mariners. Along with Tyler Hylland, he's the only Lion to have played in every game this season.

#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: "Captain Morgan" has at least one point in each of his last four games. He is among the team's top scorers, having notched 13 goals.

#19 Israel Mianscum: The forward continues to become more and more at home on the ice, registering a goal and an assist in Friday night's win.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#3 Michael Underwood: Perhaps attempting to motivate his teammates, the defenceman tried to stir things up at the end of yesterday's game and could be a marked man come Saturday afternoon. He's performed well for the Mariners this season, especially in the defensive zone.

#11 Lynden McCallum: Always dangerous. Last night was no exception as he was Maine's best forward.

#9 Brooklyn Kalmikov: The forward always brings his "A" game when playing against the Lions. Although he failed to get on the scoresheet on Friday night, he did have some good scoring chances.

Following today's game, the Lions will begin preparing for a three-game road trip to the southern United States with games against the (Florida Panthers affiliate) Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday and then two against the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Jacksonville Icemen on Friday and Saturday.

