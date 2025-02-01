Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners play the fourth and final game of their four-game series this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.
Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:
#78 Tommy Cormier: The 5' 7" forward scored two goals last night in the Lions' 5-1 victory over the Mariners. Along with Tyler Hylland, he's the only Lion to have played in every game this season.
#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: "Captain Morgan" has at least one point in each of his last four games. He is among the team's top scorers, having notched 13 goals.
#19 Israel Mianscum: The forward continues to become more and more at home on the ice, registering a goal and an assist in Friday night's win.
Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:
#3 Michael Underwood: Perhaps attempting to motivate his teammates, the defenceman tried to stir things up at the end of yesterday's game and could be a marked man come Saturday afternoon. He's performed well for the Mariners this season, especially in the defensive zone.
#11 Lynden McCallum: Always dangerous. Last night was no exception as he was Maine's best forward.
#9 Brooklyn Kalmikov: The forward always brings his "A" game when playing against the Lions. Although he failed to get on the scoresheet on Friday night, he did have some good scoring chances.
Following today's game, the Lions will begin preparing for a three-game road trip to the southern United States with games against the (Florida Panthers affiliate) Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday and then two against the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Jacksonville Icemen on Friday and Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025
- Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Haunt Ghost Pirates with Four-Goal Second Period - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners
- Game Day #39 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Lions Now Sit Atop the North Division
- Game Day #38 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières