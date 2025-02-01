Knight Monsters Swept by Kansas City in Overtime Loss

Tahoe Knight Monsters' Jordan Papirny

For the first time all season, the Knight Monsters have lost four games in a row.

They were within arm's reach of victory in game three against Kansas City but came up just short in overtime, losing 4-3.

The first period started similarly to game two as Jackson Berezowski scored the first goal for Kansas City in the first three minutes of the frame. Despite this early deficit, Tahoe responded quickly with Troy Loggins ripping one past KC netminder Victor Ostman for his first goal since December 27.

The following frame resulted in the Knight Monsters gaining a 2-1 lead off of a Sloan Stanick goal after a beautiful coast-to-coast stretch pass by Simon Pinard. The goal gave Tahoe their first lead since early on in game one of the series.

Kansas City was awarded a power play immediately after the goal, as both Stanick and Jett Jones were called off after pushing and shoving occurred after the whistle. Tahoe was able to shut down the power play to hold on to their lead, and they were a perfect 4/4 on the PK throughout the game as well.

Back-and-forth action ensued into the third period where the Mavericks got the game tying goal by Cam Morrison just two minutes in. But Jake Johnson responded six minutes later with a tap-in off a rebound to give Tahoe the lead right back.

But it was short-lived, as under a minute later Max Andreev fluttered in a shot that lifted above Jordan Papirny's shoulder to tie up the game again.

In the final forty seconds of the third period, Tahoe took a cross-checking penalty which gave the edge to Kansas City to break the 3-3 tie in regulation. The penalty carried over into overtime where the Knight Monsters were able to kill it off successfully.

But just 40 seconds later, KC defender Justin MacPherson navigated his way down the length of the ice and roofed the game-winning goal past Papirny to secure the series sweep for the Mavericks.

While Papirny finished the night with four goals allowed, he put up a strong showing against KC's furious offense and consistently kept Tahoe in the game. On the other side, Ostman was magnificent as well in his return from the AHL.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters will look to end their losing skid on Thursday, February 6 against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m. where they will rebrand into the Tahoe Golden Monsters for affiliation weekend. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

