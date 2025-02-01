ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Kalamazoo's Travis Broughman has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #588, Kalamazoo at Iowa, on Jan. 31.
Broughman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his boarding infraction at 7:48 of the third period.
Broughman will miss Kalamazoo's games at Iowa tonight (Feb. 1) and tomorrow (Feb. 2).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Haunt Ghost Pirates with Four-Goal Second Period - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.