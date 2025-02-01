ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Kalamazoo's Travis Broughman has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #588, Kalamazoo at Iowa, on Jan. 31.

Broughman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his boarding infraction at 7:48 of the third period.

Broughman will miss Kalamazoo's games at Iowa tonight (Feb. 1) and tomorrow (Feb. 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.