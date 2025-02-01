Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed five unanswered goals to the Kalamazoo Wings in a 6-1 loss Saturday at Xtream Arena. Gavin Hain was the lone goal scorer for Iowa. Blake Christensen scored the game-winning goal for the Kalamazoo Wings late in the second period, making it 2-1. Kyle McClellan denied 28 shots in the defeat.
Quinn Preston capitalized on a breakaway to open the scoring, 1-0, for the Wings 3:43 into the first period.
Thirteen minutes into the middle frame, Hain tied the game with a snapshot from the face-off circle, assisted by Will Calverley and Yuki Miura. Forty-four seconds later, Christensen scored off of a rebound to make the score 2-1. Luc Salem extended the lead, 3-1, with a slap shot from the face-off dot, finding the back of the net for the second time in two minutes.
In the final minutes of the second, Ryan Cox tipped in a shot from Salem for Kalamazoo's third straight goal, driving the score to 4-1.
In the third, the K-Wings added two more goals, supporting goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to victory (29 saves).
Box Score
Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games
The Heartlanders host the Wings Sunday at 3:00 p.m.; join the team on the ice for a postgame skate, pres. by the Family Dental Center. Plus, grab $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas (12oz) and $2 small bags of popcorn through the end of the first intermission
$10 Online Youth Tickets
Starting in January, grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).
February 2nd at 3:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo: Postgame skate pres. by The Family Dental Center.
The Heartlanders wrap up a three-game homestand against division foe Kalamazoo. Join us after the game for a postgame skate, pres. by The Family Dental Center.
Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders
Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.
Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2025
- Russell Scores Twice in OT Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Sylvester Scores his 16th of the Season as Glads Win 3-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Hold Annual Undie Sundie Toss in Two-Game Series Finale with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Nine Games, Fall to Thunder in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Swept by Kansas City in Overtime Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Take Down Nailers 5-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Drop Weekend Finale to South Carolina - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Hold off Nailers, 5-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Sweep Tahoe with Electric 4-3 Overtime Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Fall to Greenville, 5-2 on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Bounce Back with Victory in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in OT - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Honor No.11 with Rout of Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Down Royals in Overtime, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye 2-1 in OT on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Suffer 3-1 Loss in Atlanta - Bloomington Bison
- Spezia Gets OT Winner in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Mourn the Loss of Brent Jarrett - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Mariners Battle, But Fall in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 1, 2025 - Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Three-Game Home Sweep of Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Day #40 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 1, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Keep Winning Streak Alive with 5-1 Victory over Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Belleville Senators from the Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Haunt Ghost Pirates with Four-Goal Second Period - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder - Reading Royals
- Glads Shut Out By The Bison 5-0 In First-Ever Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Roll Past Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Both Goaltenders Shine in Utah's 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Pick up 2-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings
- Heartlanders Fight Back After Walleye's Power-Play Chances, But Fall, 4-2
- Boscq Wins It in OT, Iowa Comes from Behind for 4-3 Victory Over Toledo
- Heartlanders Score on First Shot, Cajan Stops Next 23 to Beat Iowa, 3-1
- Goaltender William Rousseau Named ECHL Midseason All-Star