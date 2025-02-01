Heartlanders Ready to Reboot After Saturday Loss to Wings

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed five unanswered goals to the Kalamazoo Wings in a 6-1 loss Saturday at Xtream Arena. Gavin Hain was the lone goal scorer for Iowa. Blake Christensen scored the game-winning goal for the Kalamazoo Wings late in the second period, making it 2-1. Kyle McClellan denied 28 shots in the defeat.

Quinn Preston capitalized on a breakaway to open the scoring, 1-0, for the Wings 3:43 into the first period.

Thirteen minutes into the middle frame, Hain tied the game with a snapshot from the face-off circle, assisted by Will Calverley and Yuki Miura. Forty-four seconds later, Christensen scored off of a rebound to make the score 2-1. Luc Salem extended the lead, 3-1, with a slap shot from the face-off dot, finding the back of the net for the second time in two minutes.

In the final minutes of the second, Ryan Cox tipped in a shot from Salem for Kalamazoo's third straight goal, driving the score to 4-1.

In the third, the K-Wings added two more goals, supporting goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to victory (29 saves).

Box Score

