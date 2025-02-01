Thunder Looks to Rebound Tonight vs. Oilers

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battle the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its seven-game road swing tonight at 7:05 p.m. against longtime rival, Tulsa.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 175-163-38 against Tulsa and 76-90-18 on the road against the Oilers.

The Oilers earned a 7-3 win last night against the Thunder in just the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams.

With the victory, Tulsa moved into third place 52 points, one ahead of Wichita. The Oilers have won the last two contests in the season-series against the Thunder.

Eight points separate first to fifth place in the Mountain Division. Idaho knocked off Utah in overtime last night, putting the Steelheads just three points back of the Thunder.

Mitchell Russell returned to the Thunder lineup last night. He recorded two goals in the third period, which is his first two-goal outing of the season.

Michal Stinil continued to find the scoresheet last night. He registered three helpers in the third period, giving him six assists over his last three games. Since December 13, he has tallied three points in a game four times. The Decin, Czechia native has points in four-straight.

Nico Somerville registered his third goal of the season last night. Somerville has points in three of his last four games and added his second goal in the month of January.

Special teams played a key role last night in the Thunder's loss to the Oilers. Tulsa scored twice on the power play, going 2-for-3. Wichita has given up a power play goal in four-straight games and allowed its opponent to record two or more in three of those outings. The Thunder power play has found their groove, lighting the lamp in four-straight games on the man advantage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first among rookies with 10 power play assists and tied for first among rookies with 12 power play points...Jay Dickman is tied for seventh in the league with 44 points...Wichita is fifth to last in penalty minutes per game (10.12)...Wichita is 16-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-4-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

OILERS NOTES - Michael Farren was named as Tulsa's All-Star representative last week...Jeremie Biakabutuka is tied for third among defensemen with four power play goals...Easton Brodzinski is one of just three players in the league to score a penalty shot goal...Tulsa leads the league in shots for per game (35.60)...Tulsa is 17-2-2-1 when scoring first...

