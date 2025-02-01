Russell Scores Twice in OT Loss at Tulsa
February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
TULSA, OK - Mitchell Russell scored a pair of goals on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough as Wichita lost in overtime to Tulsa, 4-3, at the BOK Center.
Alex Gritz recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform while Michal Stinil and Peter Bates also added assists. Gabriel Carriere suffered the loss, stopping 39 shots.
Wichita got off to a quick start, scoring just 32 seconds into the game. Russell started an odd man rush and buried a wrist shot over Talyn Boyko's glove to make it 1-0.
Gritz increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:33 of the second. Declan Smith sent a pass into the slot. Gritz reached out and redirected it past Boyko with one hand on his stick for his first in a Thunder uniform.
Duggie Lagrone cut it in half at 11:13. Austin Albrecht fought off a defenseman below the Wichita goal line. He centered it into the slot and Lagrone hammered it past Carriere for a shorthanded marker.
Tulsa was awarded a four-minute power play when Jay Dickman caught Reid Petryk in the face with his stick. Andrew Lucas tied the game at 8:37 of the third. Wichita failed to clear the puck out of the zone and he put a one-timer from the slot past Carriere on the man advantage.
Russell netted his second at 11:58 to make it 3-2. T.J. Lloyd carried the puck into the zone, found Luke Grainger in the high slot. He fed it back to the left hashmark and Russell potted his ninth of the season.
Petryk tallied his ninth of the year at 16:49 and tied the game at three. Lucas carried it through traffic and found Petryk at the top of the crease.
In the extra session, Jeremie Biakabutuka scored the game-winner at 6:10. Easton Brodzinski fired a pass from the left wall into the slot and Biakabutuka redirected it past Carriere.
Russell finished the weekend with four goals in two games. Stinil extended his point-streak to five (1g, 7a). Gritz tallied his first ECHL goal of his career. Bates recorded his team-leading 33rd assist of the season.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.
The Thunder closes their seven-game road trip with a pair next weekend in Texas against Allen.
