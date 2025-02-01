Royals Ride Eight-Game Point Streak into Two-Game Home Series with Thunder

February 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home from a three-game road-trip for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their home stand with a 17-19-5-1 record (40 points) after taking five of a possible six points from their three-game road-trip between Greenville and South Carolina. The Royals swept the Swamp Rabbits in a two-game series with a 3-2 win on Friday, January 24th and 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday January 25th. The Royals concluded the three-in-three with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th.

Forward Matt Miller (6g-18a) enters the home stand with a team-high 24 points. Forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (12) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (20).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the series with a 14-22-1-1 record (30 points) through 38 games in their 2024-25 campaign. The Thunder have dropped 11 of their last 12 games (1-10-1-0) with their last win earned four games ago against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-1, on Saturday, January 25th.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, Adirondack's offense is led by forward Kevin O'Neil in points (31) and assists (22) while forward Josh Filmon leads the team in goals (12).

