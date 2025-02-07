Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe, 3-1

LAKE TAHOE - T.J. Friedmann scored the lone goal as the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-1, on Thursday night in front of 2,567 at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Tahoe took the lead with 2:58 left in the first period as Jake McGrew went in all alone and beat Tyler Brennan with Ryan Wheeler on the backcheck. The goal was McGrew's 12th of the year with the lone assist from Jake Johnson and the Knight Monsters took the lead into the intermission.

The Knight Monsters took a 2-0 lead early in the second as Aidan Girduckis scored his first from the point through traffic in front of Tyler Brennan. The goal by Girduckis came 2:46 into the middle frame with assists from Sloan Stanick and Adam Robbins and the Thunder trailed by two after two periods.

Adirondack got on the board 4:43 into the third period as Kishaun Gervais set up T.J. Friedmann for his eighth of the year and the Thunder trailed 2-1. Assists on Friedmann's goal were credited to Gervais and Adrien Bisson.

As the Thunder were pressuring to tie the game, Jake McGraw scored his second of the night off a faceoff to put Tahoe back up by two, 3-1. McGraw's 13th of the year was assisted by Jake Stevens at 11:51 of the third and that held up as the final.

Tyler Brennan stopped 27 of 30 shots in the loss while Jordan Papirny denied 29 of 30 for the win.

