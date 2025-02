ECHL Transactions - February 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 7, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Taylor Ford, D activated from reserve

delete Ryan Francis, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Christian Hausinger, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

add Landon Cato, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Braeden Kressler, F placed on reserve

delete Chris Dodero, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Ben Brar, F activated from reserve

add Craig Needham, F activated from reserve

delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Matthew Seminoff, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

add Mark Olver, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

add Adam McCormick, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Alex Wideman, F activated from reserve

add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Owen Norton, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Timmy, Kent, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Hakon Nilsen, D acquired from Iowa 2/5

add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve

delete Noah Laaouan, D placed on reserve

delete Olivier Nadeau, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Luke Loheit, F activated from reserve

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Alex Sheehy, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Xander Lamppa, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Allen, F placed on reserve

delete Tyson Gilmour, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Graham Sward, D activated from reserve

add Carson Golder, F activated from reserve

delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Mason Beaupit, G signed contract

delete Alexis Gravel, G suspended by Orlando

Rapid City:

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Mack Guzda, G assigned by Charlotte

delete Mack Guzda, G placed on reserve

delete Andre Anania, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Liam Arnsby, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

add Tyler Dill, F signed contract

add Justin Sand, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Colin Swoyer, D activated from reserve

add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Israel Mianscum, F activated from reserve

delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Daneel Lategan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Cole Cameron, D activated from reserve

add Brandon Tabakin, D activated from reserve

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Shane Bull, F placed on reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

delete Mats Lindgren, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

add Nolan Burke, F activated from reserve

add Kobe Walker, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Mitchell Russell, F recalled to Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve

