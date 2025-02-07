Get Your Skunk Ape Items While They Last

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for Skunk Ape Night. The auction will open Wednesday, February 5th at 10:00 a.m. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys designed by artist Josh Noon, on Saturday, February 8th at 7:00 p.m. for Skunk Ape Night at Hertz Arena as they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free Dash auction app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction will close. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cole Moberg #2 Anton Malmstom #3 Sean Allen #4

Kade Landry #5 Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7

Santino Centorame #8 Isaac Nurse #11 Andrew Fyten #12

Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Colton Hargrove #17

Ben Brar #18 Tarun Fizer #16 Riese Zmolek #21

Reece Newkirk #19 Oliver Chau #20 Kyle Betts #26

Alex Kile #23 Kyle Neuber #24 Dillon Hamaliuk #29

Tyler Kobryn #27 Connor Doherty #28 Cam Johnson #33

Jesse Lansdell #34 Will Cranley #31 Colin Theisen #43

Marc-Andre Gudet #45 Gary Haden #37 Swampee #00

Everbabe Everbabe Everbabe

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9th.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jersey in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.

The next Blades home game will be Wednesday, February 5th at 7:30 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, featuring our hump day deals of $3 Bud Light, Labatt Blue and Hot Dogs.

