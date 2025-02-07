Savannah Snaps Skid, Overpowers Lions 6-2

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (20-21-2-0) snapped a seven-game losing streak, picking up a 6-2 win on Thursday night over the Trois-Rivières Lions (28-8-4-1) at Enmarket Arena.

Pat Guay posted a career night, notching four points (two goals, two assists) in a single game for the first time at the pro level. Guay scored of Savannah's four unanswered tallies in the third period, all of which were separated by a span of 5:40.

"It's great to beat a team like that who is highly ranked in the ECHL," Guay said. "We played a really hard game and it was good for the guys to get a win after a tough stretch. It gives the boys a lot of energy for the rest of the weekend."

Alex Beaucage started the scoring for the Lions, cashing in shorthanded at 9:24 of the first period, set up by Logan Nijhoff. The Ghost Pirates scored twice in the second stanza, first with Kyle Jeffers' seventh goal of the season at 1:31. Dennis Cesana lit the lamp just over two minutes later, snapping a shot in transition under the crossbar for his 12th goal of the year at 3:38.

Tommy Cormier tied things up for Trois-Rivières early in the third, but Guay notched the eventual game-winning goal at 9:36 on a 4-on-4 sequence. Zach Uens would post a two-point night, including a goal, in his first game back from injury since January 5.

"It's always tough sitting out," Uens said. "Whether we're doing well or on the other side of it like we were, getting back in and being able to snap the skid like that was huge for us."

Logan Drevitch also scored in the third period, adding to the Ghost Pirates' offensive outburst.

Eleven different players on Savannah's roster recorded a point; Ross Armour finished the night with two assists. Evan Cormier logged his 11th win of the season with 22 saves on 24 shots. The Ghost Pirates were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-6 on the power play.

Savannah is back in action on Friday night against the Bloomington Bison. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. Get your tickets now at GhostPiratesHockey.com or follow along on FloHockey/Mixlr.

