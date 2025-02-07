Steelheads Fall in Shootout 3-2 Extending Point-Streak to Seven Games
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (23-15-6-1, 53pts) fell in shootout to the Rapid City Rush (14-22-5-3, 36pts) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,183 fans at the Idaho Central Arena for the 58th consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho and Rapid City will close out the series Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.
The Steelheads took a 1-0 lead at 10:02 of the first period on the power-play thanks to A.J. White (7th) from Ty Pelton-Byce and Hank Crone. Crone inside the center of the blue line fed Pelton-Byce in the right circle where he sent a shot saved by Christian Propp. White near the crease smacked it out of midair into the net. With 71 seconds left in the period Ryan Wagner provided the equalizer with the score tied at 1-1 through the opening 20 minutes.
Rapid City took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission as Blake Bennett scored on the power-play with 3:48 remaining in the second period.
Wade Murphy (3rd) tied the scored just 38 seconds into the third period from Crone and Pelton-Byce. Pelton-Byce from the right circle fed Crone streaking the net where he directed the puck off Propp. With the rebound right there, Murphy came in to bang it home with his backhand at the near side of the crease. Shots were 10-8 in the third period as overtime was needed for the second straight game.
Idaho outshot Rapid City 7-6 in the extra frame but neither team would find the back of the net as the contest headed to a shootout. Brendan Hoffmann, Hank Crone, and Ty Pelton-Byce were all stopped in the shootout as Deni Goure provided the shootout winner scoring first.
Bryan Thomson made 33 saves on 35 shots in the shootout loss. Christian Propp made 23 saves on 335shots and suffered an injury after Murphy's goal early in the third. Matt Radomsky made 15 saves in relief for the win.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Ryan Wagner (RC)
2) Bryan Thomson (IDH)
3) Blake Bennett (RC)
GAME NOTES
Idaho finished 1-for-6 on the power-play while Rapid City was 1-for-4.
Idaho outshot Rapid City 40-36.
Ryan Gagnon (IR), C.J. Walker (IR), Patrick Kudla (INJ), Mason McCarty (INJ), Blake Swetlikoff (IR), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
Ty Pelton-Byce finished with two assists for his 12th multi-point game.
Hank Crone tallied two assists extending his point-streak to five-games (3-5-8) recording his team leading 13th multi-point game.
Wade Murphy has a goal in three straight games.
Matthew Seminoff recorded three shots in his Idaho debut.
Idaho has a point in seven straight games (4-0-2-1) and in nine of their last 10 games (5-1-3-1).
The Steelheads have gone beyond regulation in seven of their last 10 games.
Idaho is 5-2-2-1 against Rapid City this year with eight of the 10 games being decided by one goal and five going beyond regulation.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025
- Steelheads Fall in Shootout 3-2 Extending Point-Streak to Seven Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Radomsky Perfect in Relief, Rush Wins Shootout in Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Big First Period Lifts Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Fall 7-2 to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Score in a Variety of Ways in 6-2 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Goal Dooms Swamp Rabbits, Forces Rubber Match Tomorrow - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Callin's Gordie Howe Hat-Trick Powers Worcester to 3-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers' Win Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Edge Cyclones with 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati - Kansas City Mavericks
- 16-17-18 Line Dominates in Win at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Rally Late, Double up Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Komets Rally But Fall Short Against Walleye - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Return to Winning Ways, Defeat Icemen in Jacksonville 3-2 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Lose First Game of Weekend Set - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Shut Out Admirals To Celebrate 207 Day - Maine Mariners
- Heartlanders Win Third Straight with Gutty Effort, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Maier Makes 31 Saves; Mariners Shut Out Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Edged by Heartlanders in Gritty Matchup Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Face Nailers in Wheeling in Saturday Square-Off - Reading Royals
- Nailers Quick on the Attack to Win in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Nailers on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Russell Reassigned Back to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Forward Zac Funk Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Andrew Perrott Signs AHL Deal with the Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Mason Beaupit; Place Alexis Gravel on Team Suspension - Orlando Solar Bears
- Savannah Snaps Skid, Overpowers Lions 6-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Matthew Seminoff Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- How Mavericks' Amesbury and Sullivan Are Making a Lasting Impact in KC - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Look to Continue Home Winning Streak Tonight against Wichita - Allen Americans
- Game Day #42 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Jacksonville Icemen - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Closes Road Trip with Pair at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- A Rare Embarrassing Performance from the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Get Your Skunk Ape Items While They Last - Florida Everblades
- Tahoe Puts up a 24-Karat Performance in Game One Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Fall in Shootout 3-2 Extending Point-Streak to Seven Games
- Matthew Seminoff Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars
- Goaltender Brian Wilson Claimed off Waivers
- Steelheads Tie for Fourth and Final Playoff Spot Recording Point in Overtime Loss vs. Rapid City, 5-4
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars