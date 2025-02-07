Steelheads Fall in Shootout 3-2 Extending Point-Streak to Seven Games

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (23-15-6-1, 53pts) fell in shootout to the Rapid City Rush (14-22-5-3, 36pts) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,183 fans at the Idaho Central Arena for the 58th consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho and Rapid City will close out the series Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads took a 1-0 lead at 10:02 of the first period on the power-play thanks to A.J. White (7th) from Ty Pelton-Byce and Hank Crone. Crone inside the center of the blue line fed Pelton-Byce in the right circle where he sent a shot saved by Christian Propp. White near the crease smacked it out of midair into the net. With 71 seconds left in the period Ryan Wagner provided the equalizer with the score tied at 1-1 through the opening 20 minutes.

Rapid City took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission as Blake Bennett scored on the power-play with 3:48 remaining in the second period.

Wade Murphy (3rd) tied the scored just 38 seconds into the third period from Crone and Pelton-Byce. Pelton-Byce from the right circle fed Crone streaking the net where he directed the puck off Propp. With the rebound right there, Murphy came in to bang it home with his backhand at the near side of the crease. Shots were 10-8 in the third period as overtime was needed for the second straight game.

Idaho outshot Rapid City 7-6 in the extra frame but neither team would find the back of the net as the contest headed to a shootout. Brendan Hoffmann, Hank Crone, and Ty Pelton-Byce were all stopped in the shootout as Deni Goure provided the shootout winner scoring first.

Bryan Thomson made 33 saves on 35 shots in the shootout loss. Christian Propp made 23 saves on 335shots and suffered an injury after Murphy's goal early in the third. Matt Radomsky made 15 saves in relief for the win.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ryan Wagner (RC)

2) Bryan Thomson (IDH)

3) Blake Bennett (RC)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 1-for-6 on the power-play while Rapid City was 1-for-4.

Idaho outshot Rapid City 40-36.

Ryan Gagnon (IR), C.J. Walker (IR), Patrick Kudla (INJ), Mason McCarty (INJ), Blake Swetlikoff (IR), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Ty Pelton-Byce finished with two assists for his 12th multi-point game.

Hank Crone tallied two assists extending his point-streak to five-games (3-5-8) recording his team leading 13th multi-point game.

Wade Murphy has a goal in three straight games.

Matthew Seminoff recorded three shots in his Idaho debut.

Idaho has a point in seven straight games (4-0-2-1) and in nine of their last 10 games (5-1-3-1).

The Steelheads have gone beyond regulation in seven of their last 10 games.

Idaho is 5-2-2-1 against Rapid City this year with eight of the 10 games being decided by one goal and five going beyond regulation.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.