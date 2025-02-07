Lions Return to Winning Ways, Defeat Icemen in Jacksonville 3-2

Jacksonville - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières returned to winning ways on Friday night, defeating the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Icemen 3-2 in Jacksonville.

The Lions started the first period strongly with two early goals from Logan Nijhoff (at 2:45) and captain Morgan Adams-Moisan (at 5:09). The Icemen responded with a goal of their own at 9:43 and with no further scoring in the period, the teams headed into the first intermission with Trois-Rivières ahead 2-1.

The teams played 4-on-4 hockey on three separate occasions in the second period. The Icemen finally managed to tie the game at 2-2 with a power play goal at the 16:40 mark of the period while Kirby Proctor was in the box sitting out a two-minute tripping minor. But just 32 seconds later the Lions' Vincent Sévigny scored to give Trois-Rivières a 3-2 lead.

The Lions had several good scoring chances in the third period to extend their lead but could not get the puck past Icemen goaltender Justen Close. Jacksonville pulled their goaltender and went with six attackers in the period's final minutes and thought they'd tied the game with 42 seconds remaining, but the goal was disallowed as it was deemed that Jacksonville's Garrett Van Wyhe committed goaltender interference on Trois-Rivières' netminder Hunter Jones.

The teams will face off once again Saturday evening in their second and final regular-season game this season.

