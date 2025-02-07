Nailers Quick on the Attack to Win in Indy

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS, IN- The Wheeling Nailers scored in bunches on Friday night, as they got the weekend started off on a great note with a 6-3 triumph over the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center. Wheeling scored two shorthanded goals in a span of 29 seconds during the second period, then lit the lamp twice in a span of 16 seconds in the third. Matty De St. Phalle was the top offensive performer for the Nailers, as he notched two goals and an assist.

The Nailers controlled the majority of the play in the first period with a 12-4 shots advantage, but found themselves trailing at intermission, as Indy beat the buzzer with the game's opening goal. Kyle Maksimovich carried the puck in on the right side of the offensive zone, then cut to the middle of the ice, where he chipped a shot into the top-right corner of the net with less than one second remaining.

Wheeling let that late goal roll right off the shoulder, and the visitors took charge with three goals in the opening six minutes of the middle frame. After a couple of stellar stops by Fuel goaltender Ben Gaudreau, the Nailers broke through with the equalizer. Chrystopher Collin took a pass from Peter Laviolette, and lifted in a shot from the left side of the slot. The game took a remarkable turn in the minutes that followed, as Wheeling's David Drake received a holding penalty. However, Wheeling scored twice on that same penalty kill to go ahead by a pair. Matt Koopman netted the go-ahead marker, as he took a lead pass from David Jankowski, broke away, and flipped a backhander into the top-right corner. 29 seconds later, Gabe Klassen got a breakaway of his own, and he also raised the roof by lifting a wrist shot up and under the crossbar.

The Nailers put the game away early in the third period with two more quick strikes. Kyle Jackson slithered a left circle shot through Gaudreau's legs at the 20-second mark, then set up Matty De St. Phalle for a tap-in on the right side of the crease 16 seconds later. De St. Phalle tacked on another one with a power play snipe from the right circle, before Jordan Martin and Colin Bilek tallied for Indy in a 6-3 victory for Wheeling.

Taylor Gauthier collected the win for the Nailers, as he made 16 saves on 19 shots. Ben Gaudreau took the loss for the Fuel, as he allowed six goals on 30 shots.

