Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, continues its series against the Idaho Steelheads after collecting its first win of the road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush rallied from two goals down in the third period and scored in overtime to shock the Idaho Steelheads 5-4 on Wednesday. Idaho led 2-0 after the first period. Jack Jeffers and Charles Martin both scored in the second. Maurizio Colella and Chaz Smedsrud scored in the third period to erase a 4-2 deficit. Early in overtime, Blake Bennett took a cross-ice pass from Deni Goure, darted through the slot, made a one-on-one move to create space, and snapped a wrist shot by the left arm of Bryan Thomson for his first game-winning goal of the year.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BURTIE!

It is only fitting that Scott Burt's team is in Boise facing his old club on his 48th birthday. 'Burtie,' whose number 12 is retired at Idaho Central Arena, is undergoing is final few radiation treatments at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He has been on a leave of absence since December 6th.

BENNY CALLS GAME

Blake Bennett scored his first game-winning goal of the season 1:24 into overtime on Wednesday. Since coming back from Europe less than a month ago, Bennett has four goals and eight points in eight Rush games.

REVERSAL OF FORTUNE

Just one game after the Rush lost a two-goal lead in Allen, Rapid City returned the favor against the rival Steelheads. In fact, the Rush trailed by two goals at three separate points on Wednesday, but were never out of the fight.

MO! MO! MO!

Maurizio Colella picked up a two-point night on Wednesday and has now scored in back-to-back games. He sparked the third-period comeback by capitalizing off an Idaho turnover near the net.

GOURE STAYS HOT

Deni Goure continued his solid road trip with a two-assist night on Wednesday. The rookie forward has two goals and four points on the trip thus far. Going back further, Goure has a point in five of his last six games.

BUCKING THE TREND

Wednesday's come-from-behind win marked the first time the Rush has won a game after trailing at the second intermission this season. Additionally, the Rush handed Idaho its first loss after leading at that point.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.