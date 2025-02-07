Big First Period Lifts Thunder Past Americans

ALLEN, TX - Wichita raced out to a five-goal cushion on Friday night and skated away with a 7-3 win over Allen at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Declan Smith led the way with three points. Michal Stinil and Luke Grainger each tallied a goal and an assist. Gabriel Carriere earned the win, stopping 42 shots.

The Thunder found the net four times in the opening frame. Stinil made it 1-0 just 3:59 into the game. Nolan Burke found him through the slot and he beat Dylan Wells with a backhand for his 17th of the year.

At 7:06, Jake Wahlin made it 2-0 with his fifth of the year. Alex Gritz made a nice play near the top the crease, giving it back to Wahlin at the right post and he roofed it in the net.

Joe Carroll and Smith scored goals just 45 seconds apart to close the scoring in the first.

Grainger recorded his third of the season at 5:34 of the second. He found a loose puck in the slot and beat Wells to make it 5-0.

Mark Duarte put the Americans on the board two minutes later. He walked off the goal line to the right of Carriere and slipped it just inside the post to make it 5-1.

Kobe Walker answered less than two minutes later to make it 6-1. Stinil broke up the ice on an odd-man chance, fed it over to the weak side and Walker buried a one-timer past Wells.

Harrison Blaisdell scored at 10:52 to make it 6-2. He found a rebound in the slot and beat Carriere for his second of the year.

In the third, Smith recorded his second of the game. He intercepted a clearing attempt in the slot and roofed a shot past Wells.

Late in the contest, Spencer Asuchak potted home his 18th of the season to close the scoring.

Smith netted his first two-goal game of his career. Stinil extended his point-streak to six games. Bates has assists in back-to-back games. Grainger recorded his first multi-point game of the season.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-6 on the man advantage.

The two teams finish their weekend series tomorrow at 7:10 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, which is also the final game of the Thunder's seven-game road swing.

