Wichita Closes Road Trip with Pair at Allen

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Carter Jones (left) vs. the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads to Texas tonight at 7:10 p.m. to close out a seven-game road trip with a pair against Allen.

The Thunder are looking to snap a two-game winless skid after losing in overtime last Saturday night in Tulsa. The Americans are also coming off of a loss to the Oilers this past Sunday afternoon.

Wichita is tied for fourth in the Mountain Division with 52 points. Allen sits in sixth place with 34 points.

The Thunder plays their final two games on the road against the Americans in the season-series. Wichita will host Allen to close out the home portion of the 2024-25 schedule.

Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans in the season-series against the Thunder. He has 14 points (3g, 11a) in 10 games. Brayden Watts (5g, 5a) and Kyle Crnkovic (3g, 7a) each have 10 points.

Peter Bates leads the Thunder in the season-series against the Americans. He has 16 points (6g, 10a) in 10 games. Kobe Walker has 12 points (2g, 12a) in 10 games against Allen.

In the special teams department, Wichita is 3-for-17 (17.6%) this season on the road at the Credit Union of Texas Center. Overall, the Thunder are 6-for-37, operating at 16.2%.

The Americans are 5-for-24 (20.8%) against the Thunder in the season-series. Allen is 2-for-12 (16.7%) at home against the Thunder.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for second among rookies with 10 power play assists and tied for first among rookies with 12 power play points...Jay Dickman is tied for 11th in the league with 44 points...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (10.02)...Wichita is 16-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Former Thunder captain Brayden Watts is tied for 11th in scoring with 44 points...Kyle Crnkovic has 18 points in his last 12 games...Dylan Wells is 7-1-0-1 in his last nine starts...Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 15 losses...The Americans have won three straight home games...The Americans are 3-7-0-1 in overtime games...The Americans are 7-8-4-1 when scoring first...The Americans are 2-15-2-0 when trailing after the first period...

