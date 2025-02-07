Game Day #42 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Jacksonville Icemen

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' southern U.S. roadtrip continues with two games in Jacksonville, Florida against the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Icemen.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #16 Alex Beaucage: The forward is on an 11-game point streak. Thursday night's loss against Savannah didn't produce many highlights for Beaucage or the team, but he did find the back of the Ghost Pirates' net once to keep his streak alive.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The older of the Cormier brothers had an assist in Thursday night's loss. He has 17 points in his last 12 games, including a 10-game point streak.

- #96 Anthony Beauchamp: The hard-nosed forward played his 200th ECHL game Thursday night. Although it won't go down as one of the best games in his career (not unlike most of his teammates), he was a physical presence on several shifts.

Players to watch for the Jacksonville Icemen:

- #4 Noah Laaouan: The former Lion (traded to Jacksonville for Chris Jandric in January 2024) is enjoying a good season with the Icemen. In 44 games in Jacksonville, he has 4-16-20 totals and has a +13 differential.

- #39 Davis Koch: Jacksonville's leading point-getter with 29 points (10 goals and 19 assists) in 45 games. He's very dangerous when the puck's on his stick and could give the Lions a headache (or two) tonight.

- #30 Matt Vernon: The goaltender was sensational in his last start, stopping 34 of 35 shots against the (New York Rangers affiliate) Bloomington Bisons on Tuesday. He's won 16 of his 25 starts this season, posting a 2.59 goals against average.

Following Friday's game, the Lions and Icemen have one more regular-season encounter on Saturday night.

