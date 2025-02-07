Americans Fall 7-2 to Wichita
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans opened the weekend with 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Wichita Thunder, ending the Americans three-game home winning streak.
Wichita scored four times in the opening period. Michal Stinil (17), Jake Wahlin (5), Joe Carroll (15), and Declan Smith (2) all lit the lamp. The Americans outshot the Thunder 16-13 in the opening frame.
Each team scored twice in the second period. Mark Duarte put Allen on the board with his 17th of the year at the 7:37 mark on the power play. Harrison Blaisdell scored his second of the season at 10:52. The Americans doubled the Thunder in shots 18-9 in the second period but trailed 6-2.
Spencer Asuchak added his team-leading 18th goal of the season in the third period. The Americans had a season-high 45 shots on goal but it wasn't enough to beat Wichita. Allen was 1-for-6 on the power play. Wichita went 0-for-4.
The two teams wrap up the two-game series on Saturday night on O'Reilly McDonalds Night in Allen.
Three Stars:
1. WIC - D. Smith
2. WIC - L. Grainger
3. WIC - D. Dockery
They Said it:
Brett Ferguson: "It was a crazy game. We had 16 shots on goal in the first and left the ice down 4-0. We need to capitalize on our chances. In the second we started to push, then a couple of bad odd man rushes against and it's 6-2. We will be ready to respond tomorrow night."
