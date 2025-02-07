Grizzlies Score in a Variety of Ways in 6-2 Road Victory
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - Jake Barczewski stopped 45 of 47 and Cole Fonstad had 2 goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on a Friday night at BOK Center.
Grizzlies captain Mick Messner scored on a backhand shot from the right wing 11:22 into the contest. Later on Derek Daschke scored a shorthanded goal with 0.8 seconds remaining in the period. It was the first shorthanded goal allowed by Tulsa this season. Daschke got his ninth goal of the season, which ranks tied for fifth among league defensemen.
Neither team scored in the second period as Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski made one highlight save after another. Tulsa's Talyn Boyko was also solid as he stopped all 15 Utah shots he saw. Utah led 2-0 after two periods as they are now 11-0 this season when leading after 40 minutes of play.
Cole Fonstad extended Utah's lead with a power play goal 2:38 into the third period. Just 14 seconds later Reed Lebster gave the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead on an Andrew Nielsen pass. Boyko stopped 26 of 30 before he was removed in favor of Vyacheslav Buteyets, who saved 3 of 4 in relief. Tulsa's Sean Olson scored power play goals 4:20 and 8:41 into the third period to cut into Utah's lead. Fonstad scored his second goal of the period and eighth in his last 8 games 13:11 in on a 4 on 4 situation. Adam Berg capped off the Utah victory with an empty net goal with exactly 2 minutes remaining in regulation. The Grizzlies scored 4 goals on 8 shots in the third period. Tulsa had 24 shots on goal in the third as Barczewski continued to shut down the Oilers 5 on 5 attack.
Lincoln Erne made his Grizzlies debut and had 2 shots on goal and got in a fight versus Tulsa captain Michael Farren 18:18 into the third period.
Utah scored goals in five different situations: 5 on 5, shorthanded, 5 on 4, 4 on 4 and a 5 on 6 empty net goal. The Grizzlies were 1 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 2 for 5.
Derek Daschke and Mick Messner each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Keaton Mastrodonato and Andrew Nielsen each had 2 assists. Daschke and Mastrodonato now lead Utah with 9 multiple point games. The defensive pairing of Cooper Jones and Andrew Nielsen were each a +3 for Utah in the win as their record goes to 15-24-4-1 on the season. Utah has scored four or more goals in all 15 victories this season.
Lebster and Messner each joined the Grizzlies double digit goal club as they picked up their 10th goals of the season, joining Neil Shea (17) and Briley Wood (13).
The rubber match of the three-game series at BOK Center is on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 45 of 47 saves.
2. Cole Fonstad (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 5 shots.
3. Sean Olson (Tulsa) - 2 power play goals.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025
- Steelheads Fall in Shootout 3-2 Extending Point-Streak to Seven Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Radomsky Perfect in Relief, Rush Wins Shootout in Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Big First Period Lifts Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Fall 7-2 to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Score in a Variety of Ways in 6-2 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Goal Dooms Swamp Rabbits, Forces Rubber Match Tomorrow - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Callin's Gordie Howe Hat-Trick Powers Worcester to 3-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers' Win Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Edge Cyclones with 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati - Kansas City Mavericks
- 16-17-18 Line Dominates in Win at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Rally Late, Double up Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Komets Rally But Fall Short Against Walleye - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Return to Winning Ways, Defeat Icemen in Jacksonville 3-2 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Lose First Game of Weekend Set - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Shut Out Admirals To Celebrate 207 Day - Maine Mariners
- Heartlanders Win Third Straight with Gutty Effort, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Maier Makes 31 Saves; Mariners Shut Out Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Edged by Heartlanders in Gritty Matchup Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Face Nailers in Wheeling in Saturday Square-Off - Reading Royals
- Nailers Quick on the Attack to Win in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Nailers on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Russell Reassigned Back to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Forward Zac Funk Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Andrew Perrott Signs AHL Deal with the Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Mason Beaupit; Place Alexis Gravel on Team Suspension - Orlando Solar Bears
- Savannah Snaps Skid, Overpowers Lions 6-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Matthew Seminoff Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- How Mavericks' Amesbury and Sullivan Are Making a Lasting Impact in KC - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Look to Continue Home Winning Streak Tonight against Wichita - Allen Americans
- Game Day #42 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Jacksonville Icemen - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Closes Road Trip with Pair at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- A Rare Embarrassing Performance from the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Get Your Skunk Ape Items While They Last - Florida Everblades
- Tahoe Puts up a 24-Karat Performance in Game One Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Score in a Variety of Ways in 6-2 Road Victory
- Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Tulsa in Series Opener
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 6, 2025 - Series Opener in Tulsa
- Grizzlies Acquire Lincoln Erne in Trade with Savannah
- Grizzlies Fall on Monday Night at Maverik Center