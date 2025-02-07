Grizzlies Score in a Variety of Ways in 6-2 Road Victory

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Jake Barczewski stopped 45 of 47 and Cole Fonstad had 2 goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on a Friday night at BOK Center.

Grizzlies captain Mick Messner scored on a backhand shot from the right wing 11:22 into the contest. Later on Derek Daschke scored a shorthanded goal with 0.8 seconds remaining in the period. It was the first shorthanded goal allowed by Tulsa this season. Daschke got his ninth goal of the season, which ranks tied for fifth among league defensemen.

Neither team scored in the second period as Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski made one highlight save after another. Tulsa's Talyn Boyko was also solid as he stopped all 15 Utah shots he saw. Utah led 2-0 after two periods as they are now 11-0 this season when leading after 40 minutes of play.

Cole Fonstad extended Utah's lead with a power play goal 2:38 into the third period. Just 14 seconds later Reed Lebster gave the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead on an Andrew Nielsen pass. Boyko stopped 26 of 30 before he was removed in favor of Vyacheslav Buteyets, who saved 3 of 4 in relief. Tulsa's Sean Olson scored power play goals 4:20 and 8:41 into the third period to cut into Utah's lead. Fonstad scored his second goal of the period and eighth in his last 8 games 13:11 in on a 4 on 4 situation. Adam Berg capped off the Utah victory with an empty net goal with exactly 2 minutes remaining in regulation. The Grizzlies scored 4 goals on 8 shots in the third period. Tulsa had 24 shots on goal in the third as Barczewski continued to shut down the Oilers 5 on 5 attack.

Lincoln Erne made his Grizzlies debut and had 2 shots on goal and got in a fight versus Tulsa captain Michael Farren 18:18 into the third period.

Utah scored goals in five different situations: 5 on 5, shorthanded, 5 on 4, 4 on 4 and a 5 on 6 empty net goal. The Grizzlies were 1 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 2 for 5.

Derek Daschke and Mick Messner each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Keaton Mastrodonato and Andrew Nielsen each had 2 assists. Daschke and Mastrodonato now lead Utah with 9 multiple point games. The defensive pairing of Cooper Jones and Andrew Nielsen were each a +3 for Utah in the win as their record goes to 15-24-4-1 on the season. Utah has scored four or more goals in all 15 victories this season.

Lebster and Messner each joined the Grizzlies double digit goal club as they picked up their 10th goals of the season, joining Neil Shea (17) and Briley Wood (13).

3 stars

1. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 45 of 47 saves.

2. Cole Fonstad (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 5 shots.

3. Sean Olson (Tulsa) - 2 power play goals.

